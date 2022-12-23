Iron Man 3 director Shane Black originally had to be convinced to set the film at Christmas. Despite having a history of setting his films at Christmas, that was not his original plan for Iron Man 3. "I didn't want Christmas to feel like a gimmick, or something that was predictable, or ostentatious on my part," Black told Empire. "It started out as fun, and as soon as people noticed it, it stopped being fun." However, Black was convinced to set the film during the holiday by Drew Pearce, who co-wrote the film's screenplay with him.

His interest in setting the film during the winter holidays was renewed after comparing it to another famous Christmas story. "I acquiesced largely because of the Christmas Carol aspect of it," said Black. "Tony loses his support, loses his base, he's adrift in Mid-America. And he's not going to be visited by ghosts, but he's certainly going to be in the middle of a reckoning, or a reconciliation, where he has to take stock, figure out what's troubling him, and how he's going to continue." Iron Man 3 was the first MCU film released after 2012's The Avengers and focused on Tony Stark (Robert Downy Jr.) dealing with the aftermath of the event. This included dealing with the fact that he came close to dying when he led a missile through a wormhole to finally defeat the Chitauri. After his home is attacked and everybody thought he was killed, Tony finds himself on his own in a small town, where he is assisted by Harley Kenner (Ty Simpkins).

Image via Marvel Studios

Black also talked about how the movie being set at Christmas influenced the film's ending. "The coda is basically him at Christmas, giving a gift to his fiancee, and giving a gift to a little kid who helped him." said Black. At the beginning of Iron Man 3, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) is concerned for Tony after the events of The Avengers, and seeing how obsessed he is with constantly creating new Iron Man suits. At the end of the film, Tony promises to be less distracted and destroys most of his new suits. Tony also turns Harley's garage into a lab so that he could create and invent technology himself. "And there's the Christmas miracle when Jon Favreau's character comes out of a coma," said Black. Earlier in the film, Happy Hogan (Favreau) was injured during an attack at the Chinese Theatre. Although the character was almost killed off in the film, he survived and has continued to appear in the MCU, mostly recently in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. "There's something about it, where you can get dark and dark and dark, as harsh as you want, and then summon up a little Christmas, and it gives you that pleasant out that you're looking for," said Black.

