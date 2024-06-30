The Big Picture Hot Toys unveils a new Iron Man figure based on The Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr. is open to returning as Iron Man, citing his connection to the character.

The figure is not yet available for pre-order.

One of the most beloved MCU characters in the franchise's history just got a brand-new figure from an iconic movie. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled the first look at a new Iron Man figure, based on Robert Downey Jr.'s appearance in the 2012 film, The Avengers. The first Avengers movie was Marvel Studios' first team-up endeavor, and at the time was viewed as one of the most ambitious films ever made. RDJ's Tony Stark is part of why the movie works so well and also part of why it changed the world of cinema forever, so it's only fitting for him to receive a Hot Toys figure to commemorate his legendary performance.

This is the latest in what has been an incredibly hot (slight pun intended) run for Hot Toys as of late. Just in the last few weeks, the toy and collectible company has released figures from several of the biggest movie franchises in the world, including one based on Jake Sully in Avatar: The Way of Water. Hot Toys has also collaborated with both Marvel and Star Wars in the last couple of weeks, releasing new Droideka Destroyer and Anakin Skywalker figures from a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine also received a figure based on his appearance in the upcoming MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Will Robert Downey Jr. Ever Return As Iron Man?

Close

Downey Jr.'s Iron Man hasn't been seen on the big screen since his death in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. While it seemed at the time like this was Downey saying goodbye to the character forever, it appears some things have changed in the last five years. Downey recently revealed that he is still open to an Iron Man return, citing that after playing the character for so long, he now feels like Tony Stark is part of his own DNA. It's hard to argue with this logic after watching Downey speak in public; he has a charisma and mystique to him that feels very Tony Starke-esque. With Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine after being away from the character for seven years and meeting his end in a another beloved movie, it's impossible to rule out a return for RDJ as Iron Man, be it in Avengers: Secret Wars or another project.

The Iron Man Hot Toys figure does not yet have an official release date and isn't yet available for pre-order. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Downey Jr. as Iron Man in The Avengers, now streaming on Disney+.

The Avengers When an unexpected enemy threatens global safety and security, Nick Fury, Director of the international peacekeeping agency known as S.H.I.E.L.D., finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster. Spanning the globe, a daring recruitment effort begins. Director Joss Whedon Cast Mark Ruffalo , Jeremy Renner , Samuel L. Jackson , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Hiddleston Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Evans , Scarlett Johansson Runtime 143 minutes

Watch on Disney+