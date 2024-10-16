It was just announced late last week that Robert Downey Jr. was zeroing in on his next non-Marvel project to follow his Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer, and now one of his most famous MCU moments has been immortalized. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new figure of Downey's Iron Man from The Avengers, when Loki (Tom Hiddleston) throws him from the top of Stark Tower before the beginning of the third-act fight scene. The new Hot Toys figure features various stages of the Iron Man suit covering Tony, and also comes with a standard Tony Stark collectible bearing a striking resemblance to Downey Jr. The figure even comes with an LED light-up reactor on Tony's chest, as well as detachable armor parts for his chest, shoulders, back, thigh, and calf, and a specialized holder that allows him to look like he's falling.

Hot Toys recently teamed up with the hottest franchise in action movie filmmaking, John Wick, for a new Chapter 4 figure based on Donnie Yen's Caine, who is also set to receive his own spin-off movie coming soon. Hot Toys also collaborated with DC for a new Harley Quinn figure based on her appearance in The Suicide Squad, the 2021 James Gunn reboot film which added John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. This came not long after Hot Toys also capitalized on the success of Alien: Romulus by dropping a Predator vs. Alien figure that features the famous Predator hunter wearing red samurai armor and holding the head of a Xenomorph as its personal trophy.

Robert Downey Jr. Isn’t Done With Marvel

Most Marvel fans assumed Downey Jr. would return to Marvel at some point or another, most likely as Iron Man in Avengers: Secret Wars for a small cameo to deliver a bit of fan service. However, at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige took to the stage to announce that Downey Jr. had signed on to play Doctor Doom in both Avengers: Doomsday (previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars. Feige also announced that Marvel veterans Anthony and Joe Russo would return to helm the next two Avengers films.

The Avengers Iron Man Hot Toy is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the new figure above and watch Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in The Avengers (2012), now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+