There is absolutely zero doubt that the most quotable character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man. It's partially what made him one of the greatest characters in the MCU, as most of his best quotes come from Downey Jr.'s insane ability to improvise and play the character, as well as the great writers crafting the films he appears in.

Whether they're introspective quotes about who he is as a character or one that had audiences laughing until their guts hurt. His quotes are some of the most memorable quotes in not only the MCU, but superhero movies overall. Downey Jr.'s performance as the character revived his career like no other role could, and it came from the spectacular performance that birthed these unforgettable quotes.

10 "On the off chance you're a man, here's my home address."

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

One of the most daring, and arguably stupid, things that Tony Stark has done in his career as Iron Man is call out the Mandarin (Ben Kingsley) and give him his home address after he caused a bombing that critically injured his best friend, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). This would eventually cause the Mandarin to send an attack that would destroy Tony's house and leave him stranded in Tennessee.

After donning the Iron Man suit, Tony has moments where it seems like he unrealistically feels untouchable. Probably a little bit because of his iconic ego. This moment is where audiences really get to see his emotions take control of his actions and results in him making a mistake that shotguns him into the latter half of the film.

9 "I did you a big favor, I've successfully privatized world peace! What more do you want?"

'Iron Man 2' (2010)

A major conflict in Iron Man 2 is Tony Stark's regression as a character due to the fame he received as the iron avenger. While being put on trial regarding handing over the Iron Man suit to the U.S. government, Tony makes it a point that the government should be grateful, given that he essentially did their job and privatized world peace.

While he's right, the quote is another great way of setting up his growing ego in the first act of the film. The film makes a point to recognize, with this quote specifically, that his ego towards his role as Iron Man is fairly well warranted, as he is currently the only major superhero active in the MCU at the time (not counting Hulk, as he is more of a feared figure.) It also sets up Tony's belief that he is the only man who can do what he does, an internal issue that he overcomes by the end of the film when he teams up with his best friend James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), who becomes War Machine, when they team up to defeat Whiplash (Mickey Rourke).

8 "If you're nothing without this suit, then you shouldn't have it."

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

While Tony Stark's involvement in the story of the MCU's iteration of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is divisive, his involvement in Spider-Man: Homecoming is absolutely crucial to Peter Parker's character arc that would lead to him fully coming into his own as Spider-Man. The suit Spider-Man dons in Spider-Man: Homecoming was gifted to him by Tony in Captain America: Civil War.

The incredible technology Tony included in Spidey's suit has caused him to become incredibly dependent on it by the time he appears in Spider-Man: Homecoming, attaching his view of his worth to the suit itself. But when he fumbles a personal mission facing Vulture (Michael Keaton) on the Staten Island Ferry, Tony decides enough is enough and takes the suit from him. The line he delivers to Peter after Peter claims that he is nothing without the suit is a summary of what Peter needs to learn in order to truly become Spider-Man. Without this line, Peter might not have gotten to the conclusion that the suit doesn't make the man as soon as he did and Vulture may have gotten away with his plane heist.

7 "Threat is imminent, and I have to protect the one thing I can't live without. That's you."

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

While Tony may have an ego and can be a bit rash at times, there is one thing that continuously keeps him grounded and that is his love for his partner, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). By the time Iron Man 3 rolls around, Tony is reeling from the events of Marvel's The Avengers and struggling with symptoms of PTSD.

A huge factor in his declining mental state is his fear that he would not be able to protect Pepper if something like that were to happen again. Feeling incredibly humbled after meeting characters like the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Tony is left feeling a tad insecure about his ability to protect the love of his life. This line is the exact embodiment of that internal conflict Tony faces in Iron Man 3 that would go on to define his place in the MCU from then on.

6 "Isn't that why we fight? So we can end the fight and go home?"

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Not only does the divide between Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man in Avengers: Age of Ultron provide conflict surrounding the topic of Ultron (James Spader), but it began building up the conflict that would come to arise in Captain America: Civil War. Their conflict in ideals began in Marvel's The Avengers and provides a divisive discussion among audiences on how superheroes should operate in society.

Tony Stark's core ideals to oppose Captain America's in Avengers: Age of Ultron relate to more aggressive methods of protection, specifically trying to end the battle before the battle begins. These ideals are what birthed Ultron in the first place, as Tony had hoped to create a suit of armor around the world, potentially and unintentionally creating a police state. What makes the audience confused about whom to side with is the fact that Tony is not only coming from a good place with his ideas, but they would theoretically work. Only the ethics of such would be questionable.

5 "If we can't accept limitations, we're no better than the bad guys."

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Audiences are still divided on the topic of whether Iron Man was right in Captain America: Civil War, as he makes an incredibly good point about vigilantism in crime fighting in this line. While his and the government's methods are far too restrictive and ethically up in the air, his point regarding superheroes needing to be held more accountable is absolutely correct, which is perfectly detailed in this quote.

Tony's view of protection has always been about control, which makes his views in Captain America: Civil War understandable for his character. His dialogue in this conversation with Captain America goes to show that his intentions are nothing but good and exist wholly in hopes of protecting the planet, as he could not do by creating Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

4 "I shouldn't be alive... unless it was for a reason."

'Iron Man' (2008)

This line marked one of the major turning points in Tony's character arc seen in Iron Man, which sees Tony realizing Yinsen's (Shaun Toub) last request of him: to not waste his life. This line is essentially Tony's reiteration of that point. He's found a new purpose in life, believing destiny is why he is alive, because he was allowed to live for a grander reason than creating weapons.

Tony is well aware that the only person who can stop Stark Industries and Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) from continuing weapons manufacturing at the company is him. He is no longer a destroyer, but a protector, and this is exactly when he truly realizes and accepts that fact, as he tells Pepper Potts why he's continuing to be Iron Man. Not to mention, Downey Jr.'s performance here is spectacular and absolutely sells his new view on life.

3 "If we can't protect the Earth, you can be damned well sure we'll avenge it."

'Marvel's The Avengers' (2012)

The line is where the iconic superhero team name, The Avengers, was truly born in the MCU. While talking with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) at the top of Stark Tower, Loki claims that they're going to lose and Tony doesn't deny that it certainly is a possibility, but promises that they will be around to avenge the planet and Loki will not come out of this conflict unscathed.

This is easily one of the best lines in the entire Marvel's The Avengers film, as not only does it birth the team name, but is also just an overall cool line of Tony threatening a literal god without the protection of his armor on. For Tony to do such a thing as just his normal self takes a ton of guts and goes far in showing that Tony means business and is not afraid of facing off against Loki if it means saving the world.

2 "I love you 3,000."

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

What is easily one of the most heartwarming but gut-wrenching lines in the entire MCU is what would end up being Tony Stark's final words to his young daughter, Morgan Stark (Lexi Rabe). There's not much subtext or complexity to this line. It's just a simple expression of love between a father and daughter and roped the audience's hearts in before the unfortunate death of Tony Stark.

Sometimes a line doesn't have to have complexity or plot-related subtext to be great and meaningful. The final words of Tony to Morgan are simple and emotionally resonating in almost every way. These final words make the death of Tony even more heart-wrenching as the group at the funeral looks at the last will and testament of Tony Stark. He made sure to say it one last time and even look at Morgan through the hologram. The words are filled with so much emotional meaning, and they enhance Tony's death to a whole new degree as it reminds the audience of his daughter and how much he lost in death.

1 "I am... Iron Man."

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

There is no separating Iron Man from this line. Whether it be because of the Black Sabbath song or because of his daring declaration at the end of Iron Man, this line is undeniably the iconic line everyone thinks of when they hear the name Iron Man. Which is why when the directors of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers, brought the line back to be Tony Stark's big final line before snapping with the infinity stones, the entire world rallied around the final moments of Tony Stark as one of the best parts of the film and one of the best MCU Iron Man moments, period.

The line started as a grand declaration to the world that Tony Stark is Iron Man, revealing his secret identity, which was a huge and bold move for a superhero movie in 2008. This promised a fresh direction for the superhero films of the MCU. The line brought itself all the way to the last moments of Tony's life as he declares once more that he is Iron Man to the world, making sure Thanos remembers who beat him before he's snapped into dust.

