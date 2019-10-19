Saturday Mourning Cartoons Reviews Marvel’s 90s ‘Iron Man’ Series, Coming to Disney+

Listen here!
We’re getting a jump on the Disney+ arrivals with a revisit of the 90s animated series, Marvel’s Iron Man. Arriving nearly 15 years before the live-action movie that launched the MCU into the stratosphere, this cartoon is a stark (pun!) reminder that superhero stories are tough to do right … and absolutely catastrophic when done wrong. Sure, it features iconic Force Works heroes like Tony Stark’s super-suited self alongside War Machine, Spider-Woman, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and Century battling against Blizzard, Whirlwind, Hypnotia, Grey Gargoyle, Dreadknight, Justin Hammer, Crimson Dynamo, Titanium Man, M.O.D.O.K., and The Mandarin, but boy is it bad! Listen to find out why.
If you’re new to our podcast audience, Saturday Mourning Cartoons is a part of the Collider Factory podcast network under the curated Collider Weekly list. If you want to support the podcast, and help us to bring original animation into the world, you can do so at our Patreon page and by subscribing on YouTube. You can find all of our previous and continuing episodes on Podbean, iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, or your favorite iOS or Android app.
And if you have any animated movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at saturdaymourningcartoons@gmail.com, suggest a title to review here, or even call us at the cartoon hotline: 202-681-4406. You can also contact us through Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or reach out directly @DrClawMD and @seanpaulellis.
For more of our previous episodes, be sure to take a look at the links below:
- ‘Seis Manos’ Review: A Brutal Display of Martial Arts & MexicAnime | Saturday Mourning Cartoons
- ‘Primal’ Review & Interview with Genndy Tartakovsky | Saturday Mourning Cartoons
- ‘Robot Chicken’ Season 10 Review & Seth Green Interview | Saturday Mourning Cartoons
- ‘The Last Kids on Earth’ Review & Nick Wolfhard Interview | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast
- Saturday Mourning Cartoons Interview with Brendan Bradley, Creator of ‘Baby X’ & ‘Baby S’
- ‘Steven Universe: The Movie’ Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast
- Listener Suggestion: ‘Kissyfur’ Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast
- ‘Invader ZIM: Enter the Florpus’ Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast
- ‘Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling’ Review & Joe Murray Interview | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast
- ‘She-Ra’ Creator Noelle Stevenson on Season 3 | Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast
- Saturday Mourning Cartoons Podcast: ‘Batman: Hush’ Review, Now with Bat-Spoilers