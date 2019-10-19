Saturday Mourning Cartoons Reviews Marvel’s 90s ‘Iron Man’ Series, Coming to Disney+

0

We’re getting a jump on the Disney+ arrivals with a revisit of the 90s animated series, Marvel’s Iron Man. Arriving nearly 15 years before the live-action movie that launched the MCU into the stratosphere, this cartoon is a stark (pun!) reminder that superhero stories are tough to do right … and absolutely catastrophic when done wrong. Sure, it features iconic Force Works heroes like Tony Stark’s super-suited self alongside War Machine, Spider-Woman, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and Century battling against Blizzard, Whirlwind, Hypnotia, Grey Gargoyle, Dreadknight, Justin Hammer, Crimson Dynamo, Titanium Man, M.O.D.O.K., and The Mandarin, but boy is it bad! Listen to find out why.

