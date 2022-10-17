With the way that The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become the king of multi-media entertainment franchises, it is sometimes hard to remember how relatively small and simple the early projects were. This is something that goes all the way back to the first film in the MCU, 2008's Iron Man, which set out to be a fantastic standalone superhero film, with a post-credit scene that not only has become a part of just about every movie-going experience nowadays but also teased audiences with a much bigger crossover event in the future. Over the past decade, the MCU has become a multibillion-dollar franchise, making it easy to forget what could now be considered its humble beginnings by comparison. In a recent interview with Collider's own Steven Weintraub for Don't Worry Darling, Iron Man cinematographer Matthew Libatique had the chance to speak on his experience on the set of the film that would kickstart the MCU, describing the environment as similar to being on the set of an independent film.

In the interview with Collider, the Academy Award-nominated cinematographer provided some insight into the feel of being on set for Iron Man, speaking on the "spirit" that the team brought to the film.

"I was getting in, I guess, on the ground floor of it all. Marvel, at the time, the offices, we were in these portable pop-up offices in Playa Del Rey, next to these Howard U stages. But everybody, they would talk about their intentions. Avi Arad was still around. Avi Arad was there, and Kevin Feige was his right-hand man, and Louis D’Esposito was there as a line producer. It was being on an independent film, but we just had $80 million to make the movie, or whatever it was. But the spirit, I feel so thankful because it was the biggest film I’d ever done at the time, but it had the spirit of something I was used to, and Jon [Favreau] brought that spirit."

In addition to this, he also spoke on when it became clear to him that their goals beyond these individual movies had how they really solidified with everything introduced in Iron Man 2.

"But I didn’t know their ambitions, their true ambitions, until after one and when we were doing two, when we started to intersperse things from their universe. The Shield from 'Captain America,' or even Nick Fury, or SHIELD as a Concept, or Black Widow as a concept, all these people were introduced in 'Iron Man 2.' I think that film was an extension of that jumping off point, introducing these characters and then setting the stage for, eventually, Avengers and all the other things that they’ve done."

Iron Man 2 was released in 2010 and was the third film in the MCU, following the first film and the Edward Norton-starring The Incredible Hulk that also came out in 2008. These films as well as the first Thor and Captain America films all came together and culminated with The Avengers in 2012, bringing together all the characters from each film, which has become known as Phase One of the MCU. The huge crossover event has become the staple for not just Marvel but for many large film franchises in the decade since, with the likes of fellow comics company DC trying their hand at the franchise model with its DCEU as well as the "MonsterVerse" that stars the likes of Godzilla and King Kong and an ill-fated attempt by Universal to build a "Dark Universe" based around the studios classic monsters, starting and ending with Tom Cruise's The Mummy reboot from 2017. While that first MCU film may have felt like an indie film on set, it is impossible to downplay just how much of an impact that film and its subsequent sequels have made on the film industry as a whole.

