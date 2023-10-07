The Big Picture Disney collectors will soon have a new Iron Man Funko Pop! figure to add to their collection, featuring a faceted design.

Iron Man has had a rich history in Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, becoming an iconic character.

The legacy of Iron Man continues in the MCU, with other characters like Peter Parker and Rhodey Rhodes carrying on his legacy.

As part of the celebration of Disney 100, collectors will soon be able to add another version of Iron Man to their collection. ScreenRant has unveiled a new Funko Pop! figure of the Marvel Comics character, featuring a faceted design. The figure is about 4.3 inches tall, and is held by a white base. He is shown flying, with the repulsors on his hands up, ready for action.

Iron Man/Tony Stark was first introduced in Marvel Comics in Tales of Suspense #3 in 1963. The character later became one of the original members of the Avengers, along with Thor, the Hulk, the Hank Pym version of Ant-Man, and the Janet van Dyne version of the Wasp. He has also appeared in several animated series, including the 1994-1996 Iron Man TV series, where he was voiced by Robert Hays. Robert Downey Jr.'s version of Tony Stark was first introduced in the 2008 Iron Man film, which was directed by Jon Favreau. The first Iron Man film also kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Tony Stark being one of the main characters of "The Infinity Saga." Stark's story in the MCU came to an end when he sacrificed himself to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Funko has released multiple Pop! figures in celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary. One of their other releases is a special Disney 100 Funko Train series, which features characters like Mickey Mouse and Woody from Toy Story, and even Walt Disney himself. In the train series, Marvel was represented by the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. There have also been Funko Pops! featuring characters from films like Lady and the Tramp, Alice in Wonderland, and Pixar's WALL-E. R2-D2 from Star Wars also received a special Disney 100 Funko Pop! figure. Just like the Iron Man one, the R2-D2 figure featured a facted design.

The Legacy of Iron Man in the MCU

Image via Funko

Although Tony Stark's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be over, the legacy of the character has continued throughout the series. 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home showed Peter Parker (Tom Holland) grieving over the loss of his mentor, and trying to step up as a hero in Iron Man's absence. Stark's best friend James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) has continued to appear in the series, and will star in the upcoming film Armor Wars. Fans are still able to see alternate version of Tony Stark from throughout the MCU's multiverse in the animated series What If...?, where he is voiced by Mick Wingert.

A release date for the Disney 100 Iron Man Facet Funko Pop! figure has not yet been announced. Check out more images below:

Image via Funko