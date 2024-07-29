The Big Picture Iron Man started the MCU craze as the first film, showcasing Tony Stark's journey to becoming a hero.

Funko released Blacklight Pop! figures of iconic Iron Man suits, with special designs and colors.

Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, directed by the Russo brothers, with other MCU crossovers.

Before the MCU became the juggernaut of entertainment it is now with a seemingly endless stream of comic book shows and films, there was Iron Man. The film that started it all brought Robert Downey Jr. into the superhero genre with a story that introduced billionaire Tony Stark and his weaponized suits to a new generation of moviegoers. It was a smash hit with audiences, earning two sequels and setting in motion one of the most memorable sagas of cinema in years. Now, Funko is honoring the iconic hero's filmography with a set of four Blacklight Pop! figures based on his various suits. Collider is excited to share a sneak peek at the new collectibles, which will be made available through Target's Marvel Selects line.

Each of the new figures represents not only a different model of Tony Stark's superpowered suit but also a specific movie it can be seen in. Leading the Iron Man collection is the Mark I suit, the first, rudimentary model that would help him escape the Ten Rings and send him on his journey to becoming the hero he was by the end of his run. Keeping with the Blacklight design, its gray exterior is instead swapped out for purple with bright yellow, blue, and green for the details around the suit. Following it is the iconic Mark III, Stark's much-upgraded suit that first donned the iconic red and gold color scheme associated with the hero. This take on the design swaps the red for a bright pink with yellow accenting the face and legs alongside a bit of blue. Rounding out the normal suits is his easily portable Mark V armor introduced in Iron Man 2, which trades its red and silver design for a sleek pink and blue combination on the figure.

While all three figures are normal Pop! collectibles, the fourth and final addition is a Jumbo Pop! to fit the monstrous size of the Hulkbuster. First introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the bulky and exceptionally powerful suit was built with help from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) to restrain the doctor when he transformed into the Hulk. It would come in handy in Johannesburg after Banner was enchanted by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), though not without leaving plenty of destruction in the wake of the battle. Still, it's an iconic piece of Stark's arsenal, represented in the figure in bright pink and yellow with extra blue details to fit the Blacklight design. Standing at approximately 9.65 inches tall, this hulking collectible will retail for $44.99 USD while the other three will go on sale for $14.99 USD.

Robert Downey Jr. Is Back in the MCU, Though Not as Iron Man