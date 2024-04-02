The Big Picture Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2024 will exclusively feature a limited edition Iron Man Pop! figure by Funko for Marvel fans.

Funko's new Iron Man Pop! figure showcases Tony Stark preparing to suit-up with a unique design and iconic shades.

Fans can anticipate more limited quantity Pop! figures at C2E2 2024, including characters from One Piece and Toy Story.

Marvel fans can look forward to a new piece to add to their collection as Funko has revealed a first look at their latest Iron Man Pop! figure. The figure will be available exclusively at this year’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo for a limited time. Given the rarity of the figure, fans attending the event won’t want to miss out on this latest piece, which showcases Tony Stark getting ready to suit up for some action.

The figure offers a strong contrast with Iron Man’s red-and-gold suit transforming alongside Tony Stark, who is depicted wearing his usual business attire underneath while rocking his iconic shades. The toy effectively conveys the character’s strong personality while also recapturing some of the franchise’s iconic suit-up scenes. While Funko has previously released many figures of the popular character in the past, there are only very few that showcase Stark as well, and with the newest Pop! only available in a limited quantity, its value is likely going to rise among fans and collectors in the near future.

Of course, Iron Man won’t be the only figure present at C2E2 2024, as the company’s official X account has also teased that other Pops will be featured in limited quantity at the event as well, such as Shanks and Caesar Clown from One Piece, alongside a Woody and Buzz two-pack from Toy Story. While some Marvel fans may be disappointed that the upcoming figure will only be available at C2E2 2024, that doesn’t mean there won’t be an onslaught of exciting new waves in the future. Marvel and Funko have a long-established partnership, and with Deadpool and Wolverine slated to hit the big screen this Summer, fans are likely in for a plethora of brand-new figures to add to their growing collection.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Soon Make a Triumphant Return

Image via Funko

Marvel Studios has been experiencing a bit of turmoil in recent years following the end of the Infinity Saga, which saw the death of Tony Stark. Despite the mega-success of films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, there have been a few critical and financial disappointments for the first time as well, as seen with last year’s The Marvels. Despite this, Marvel Studios is still pushing forward in a new direction with brand-new characters following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, starting with their first-ever R-rated film with Deadpool and Wolverine later this year, before finally tackling The Fantastic Four in 2025. Until then, fans can keep an eye out for more Pop! figures coming soon.

Funko’s Iron Man Pop! figure will be exclusively available at this year’s Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. Check out the official image of the upcoming figure above. All the Iron Man movies are streaming on Disney+ now.

Watch on Disney+