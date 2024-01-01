The Big Picture Sideshow Collectibles has released a new Iron Man Mark II (2.0) Hot Toy figure from Marvel Studios' debut film, featuring interchangeable parts and a display base that resembles Tony Stark's lab.

The release of Iron Man in 2008 was a game-changer for the superhero genre, marking the beginning of an interconnected universe of films and paving the way for the success of the MCU.

The figure brings nostalgic memories of the MCU's humble beginnings and serves as a reminder of the impact and significance of Iron Man in the entertainment landscape.

2024 is finally here. While there’s only one MCU movie, Deadpool 3, coming out this year for the first time in a long while, there are always going to be fun excuses to go back and have a universe-shattering ultramarathon. This would, of course, include the very first MCU film, Iron Man, which saw Robert Downey Jr. successfully usher in a new age of heroes. Now, Sideshow Collectibles isn’t wasting any time ringing in the new year as the popular premium figure company has just unveiled their Iron Man Mark II (2.0) Hot Toy from Marvel Studios’ debut film.

The diecast 2.0 1/6th scale figure drops Marvel fans back in the middle of Tony Stark’s hero’s journey. The suit may resemble the Iron Man armor we would come to know and love, but this is an unarmed prototype that was featured in Tony’s humorous training montage. The biggest issue this suit dealt with was freezing due to the Earth’s atmosphere. This was a lesson that would play a major role in defeating his former second-in-command turned villain, Obadiah Stane, a.k.a Iron Monger.

The figure itself comes with an interchangeable Iron Man helmet with LED light up eyes, light up arc reactor, and additional armor plating for maximum display potential. The figure also features an alternative Downey Jr. head sculpt and a display base that resembles Tony Stark’s lab.

'Iron Man' Changed the Entertainment Landscape & Ushered in a New Era of Superheroes

While the superhero genre now fills the yearly release schedule with a handful of films, when Iron Man was released, the state of comic book adaptations was still in a rocky place. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight was about to take the genre to the next level, but besides those Batman efforts, it looked like movie fans were going to be in another superhero downturn. The X-Men franchise was going downhill, Spider-Man 3 left Marvel fans lukewarm at best, and Superman Returns was a forgettable throwback romp, just to name a few examples. That’s why Iron Man’s release in 2008 is never overlooked. Not only was it an amazing film in its own right thanks to director Jon Favreau’s distinct, mostly practical, vision and Downey Jr.’s pitch perfect depiction of the titular character, but it was the loud starting gun to an entire generation of interconnected films. Shared universes existed before the MCU, the biggest example being the Universal Monsters. However, it was hardly done on this epic scale.

With the movie's post credit scene that introduced Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, the MCU was born. After Iron Man’s mega success, the “Avengers Initiative” saw Thor, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and The Incredible Hulk prove to the world that comic book films weren’t just kids' stuff. It’s easy to forget given the current dire state of the MCU and the superhero genre in general. That being said, when you look at a fantastic figure like Hot Toys’ new Iron Man Mark II, nostalgic memories of the universe’s humble beginnings come flooding back to you.

Iron Man, along with the rest of the MCU, is currently streaming on Disney+. You can also preview Hot Toys’ Iron Man Mark II (2.0) below and see Sideshow’s entire MCU collection on their website.

