The Big Picture Hasbro is celebrating Marvel's 85th anniversary with a new Iron Man Hulkbuster figure, paying homage to the characters' comic book and MCU appearances.

Iron Man, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU, played key roles in the Avengers films and his own trilogy before his ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Despite rocky times for the MCU, shows like Loki and films like Spider-Man: No Way Home prove there is still a lot of excitement left in this grand cinematic universe.

While the MCU is in the middle of a lighter year in terms of their content output, that hasn’t stopped companies like Hasbro from pulling out all the stops for Marvel’s 85th anniversary. The popular toy company’s Marvel Legends line is hotter than ever with the biggest addition to the line this year being a collection of anniversary figures based on the comic book appearances of some of Marvel's most popular characters. Now, Hasbro’s next addition to the line, Iron Man’s Hulkbuster armor, has smashed onto the scene.

The bulky figure stands over nine feet tall, which is a whole three inches taller than your standard Marvel Legends figure. This Hulkbuster will also come with interchangeable hands, armor pieces and a Tony Stark head. The extra large piece will cost $59.99. While Hulkbuster has been one of Iron Man’s most beloved and unique suits from the comics, moviegoers will best know it from its multiple MCU appearances. Like the monstrous name implies, this armor was specifically meant to fight larger-than-life beings like the Hulk if the fan-favorite Marvel character ever went rouge. That was on full display in the armor's cinematic debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron where Robert Downey Jr.’s version of Tony Stark fought a mind-controlled Hulk.

Almost a decade later, it still remains one of the more thrilling fights the MCU offered. An updated version of the armor would appear again in Avengers: Infinity War, worn by a depowered Bruce Banner. This Hulkbuster figure joins fellow Marvel characters like Spider-Man, Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Venom and She-Hulk in Hasbro’s anniversary collection.

Iron Man’s MCU History

Iron Man may have been seen as more of a B-list character in the comics, but his debut film in 2008 made the hero the de facto godfather of the MCU. Downey Jr.’s beloved rendition would get his own trilogy alongside being one of the leads of all four Avengers films. The character would also make key appearances in films like Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Iron Man would go on to make the ultimate sacrifice to help save the universe from Thanos and restore half of Earth’s population in Avengers: Endgame, leaving a massive hole in the MCU. Since that epic crossover film destroyed the box office in 2019, the MCU has been operating on rocky terrain. The Disney+ era and the dubbed “Multiverse Saga” hasn’t been too kind interms of quality, but shows like Loki and films like Spider-Man: No Way Home have reminded audiences that this grand cinematic universe still has a lot of juice left in it.

Whether Downey Jr.’s Iron Man returns to the MCU remains to be seen. The actor has expressed interest in returning to the role. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Fiege has assured fans that the character’s death won’t be undermined by an Iron Man revival. For now, fans are gearing up for the release of the crazy multiverse comedy Deadpool & Wolverine. This is a film that’s sure to have a lot of cameos, yet an Iron Man appearance seems unlikely. You can stream all the characters' MCU appearances on Disney+ while pre-ordering Marvel Legends 85th anniversary Iron Man Hulkbuster armor on Hasbro’s website now.

