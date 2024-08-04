The Big Picture Clive Owen was Feige's initial choice for Iron Man, but Downey Jr.'s casting became a big part of the MCU's success.

Despite turning down the role, Clive Owen has had a successful career in Hollywood.

Downey Jr.'s unique portrayal of Tony Stark helped elevate the MCU and allowed him to explore more ambitious acting projects.

It’s safe to say that the casting of Robert Downey Jr. to play Tony Stark in Iron Man is both one of the riskiest and most beneficial decisions made in the history of Hollywood. While Downey Jr. had proven himself to be an actor of great talent in films like Chaplin and Zodiac, his personal struggles and time outside of the spotlight made him an uncertain prospect when it came to a major studio blockbuster. The notion of framing an entire new franchise, let alone a vast cinematic universe, around someone like Downey Jr. could have been a disastrous decision. However, Kevin Feige obviously knew what he was doing, as a decade of critical acclaim and box office records received by the MCU would prove. However, Downey Jr. was only cast in Iron Man because Feige’s first choice turned it down.

Iron Man After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark creates a unique weaponized suit of armor to fight evil. Release Date May 2, 2008 Director Jon Favreau Cast Shaun Toub Robert Downey Jr. , Terrence Howard Jeff Bridges , gwyneth paltrow , Leslie Bibb Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre superheroes Writers Mark Fergus , Hawk Ostby , Art Marcum , Matt Holloway , Stan Lee , Don Heck Studio Marvel Studios Tagline Heroes aren't born. They're built. Expand

Clive Owen Turned Down Iron Man

Feige originally wanted Clive Owen to play Iron Man, but Owen was ultimately uninterested in joining the MCU in its infancy, and it's easy to see why. While the Spider-Man and X-Men films were massive successes, there were just as many superhero films based on Stan Lee’s properties that had fallen a bit flat, including Daredevil, Fantastic Four, and Hulk. Although he’s still had a fine career filled with great performances, Owen would have significantly changed the direction of the MCU had he been cast in Iron Man.

It’s understandable why Owen was Feige’s first choice to kick off the MCU, as he was certainly in the prime of his career around the time that Iron Man was in production. A veteran of the industry with a decade of great performances under his belt, Owen was coming off of a career best performance in the controversial Mike Nichols drama Closer, which had earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Although Owen’s work tended to be in arthouse gems from prestigious filmmakers, he was still a bankable star capable of elevating “genre” films and making them appealing to a vast audience. Owen had already delivered a captivating performance as a beloved comic book character in Sin City, and proved his merits as an action star in Shoot 'Em Up. While Antoine Fuqua’s adaptation of the King Arthur franchise didn’t necessarily pan out in his favor, it indicated that Owen wasn’t opposed to appearing in an intended blockbuster that would potentially feature multiple installments.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Landing Iron Man would have certainly given him a lot of obvious benefits, though Owen has admirably chosen to focus his career on passion projects that have decidedly less commercial appeal. There's a chance he initially regretted turning down Feige in the aftermath of Iron Man’s titanic box office success, as he starred in a series of critical bombs, including Intruders, Last Knights, and Gemini Man. However, Owen has also been able to work on some austere projects that he likely wouldn’t have been able to appear in had he been confined by a Marvel contract that required multiple appearances and cameos in other films. Owen dedicated two years of his life to Steven Soderbergh’s stylized period drama The Knick, an idiosyncratic subversion of a typical medical procedural that went to surprisingly deep places emotionally. It may have been challenging for Owen to put in the required research necessary for The Knick had he been in the constant spotlight for his work in the MCU.

Casting Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man Helped Make the MCU Possible

Close

Downey Jr’s casting was critical to the success of the MCU, but he was not anyone’s idea of a traditional superhero; he didn’t have the dark, brooding nature of Christian Bale’s Batman, the comical eagerness of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, or the classical earnestness of Christopher Reeve’s Superman. Downey Jr. was sarcastic, a bit arrogant, and more than a little snarky, making the journey of the first Iron Man, a film in which Tony literally has to humble himself and make a change in his career, feel like an even more authentic moment for Downey Jr. While it pales in comparison to the spectacle achieved in subsequent MCU films, the original Iron Man is still cited as one of the greatest superhero films of all-time because it's such an impactful origin story.

Although landing the role arguably salvaged what was left of his career after he was deemed “unhireable” for many decades, Downey Jr. put in the work to ensure that Tony had a compelling character arc over the course of the entire franchise. Each primary film that he appeared in forced him to go through a major emotional revelation, such as confronting his father’s legacy in Iron Man 2, wrestling with his mental health in Iron Man 3, or dealing with the consequences of his actions in Captain America: Civil War. The MCU certainly dominated his working schedule, but Downey Jr. has used his subsequent fame to pursue more ambitious acting projects, which resulted in him winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his brilliant turn as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture winning masterpiece Oppenheimer.

Fans should no better now than to pass judgment on casting announcements that seem unusual, as they have often turned out to be beneficial. Those that complained about the decisions to cast Michael Keaton as Batman, Heath Ledger as The Joker, or Daniel Craig as James Bond simply look silly in the aftermath of their obvious success. While reactions to the news that Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU to play Doctor Doom have been split down the middle, taking the “wait and see” approach may be the best option.

Iron Man is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+