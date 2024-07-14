The Big Picture Hot Toys debuts a new limited edition Iron Man figure based on the MK. III suit from the first movie, with LED light-up displays.

The exclusive figure measures 32.5 cm tall and includes interchangeable forearm armor for different battle scenarios.

Hot Toys also recently released She-Hulk and Deadpool & Wolverine figures.

One of the most iconic comic book characters of all time could be flying into your living room soon. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new look at an Iron Man figure based on his MK. III suit in the first Iron Man movie. As all who have seen the movie are familiar with, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) starts out with an all-silver Iron Man suit but then has to adjust to a gold-titanium alloy to combat the freezing problem. Jarvis (Paul Bettany) updates the suit with the new metal, which isn't quite loud enough for the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist. Tony requests he "throw a little bit of hot rod red in there," and the legendary red and yellow Iron Man suit was born.

This is a bit of an alternate look at the evolution of the suit in the movie, which goes from all silver to all gold, and then a healthy mix of red and gold. If Tony had asked Jarvis to incorporate red before swapping to the gold titanium alloy, this is exactly what the suit would have looked like. The Iron Man Hot Toy is an exclusive figure that will only debut 3,000 units in select markets, and also measures in at 32.5 cm tall, 1/6 times the size of the normal MK. III suit. The figure also has LED light-up displays on the helmet and chest piece, with interchangeable forearm armor to simulate different battle situations.

Hot Toys Is the Hottest Manufacturer in the Market

For those who strive for realism in their collectible figures, there's no better company to invest in than Hot Toys. Just recently the studio announced a She-Hulk figure which is indiscernible from Tatiana Maslany in the Disney+ series. Not long before that, the manufacturer also capitalized on the Deadpool & Wolverine hype by releasing a figure that looks exactly like Hugh Jackman. This also isn't the first time that Iron Man has readied for battle with a new Hot Toys figure, as just several weeks ago he received a model based on his armor in the first Avengers movie.

The MK. III Iron Man suit is not yet on sale, but you can join the waitlist as only a limited quantity of 3,000 will be available for purchase. Check out the images of the collectible above and stream Iron Man on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+