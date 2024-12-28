Beyond being two of the most universally beloved casting choices in superhero film history, Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine share something else: they both had two of the most emotionally resonant deaths in superhero movie history. As the figureheads of their respective Marvel universes, Downey Jr. and Jackman were easily two of the biggest star attractions of their series for over a decade, and both of their characters' deaths signaled the end of what many would consider the mainline stories of their franchises. As it turns out, the similarities between these two (including and especially their deaths) were not entirely a coincidence.

Kevin Feige Was Inspired by 'Logan' for Tony Stark's Death Scene

Image via Marvel Studios

As the details of Avengers: Endgame were being finalized over at Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige was evidently impressed and moved by the finality of another long-running comic book character in Logan. In the recent Disney+ behind-the-scenes documentary Assembled: The Making of Deadpool & Wolverine, Kevin Feige spoke about Logan’s influence on Endgame:

“I had always been very vocal with Hugh that he had one of the best endings of any fictional character ever. And I told him that is so amazing, what he was able to accomplish in Logan, that's what we were striving for with Robert Downey Jr. in Endgame, to give this incredible iconic fictional character an amazing ending.”

Certainly high praise from the MCU boss, but well-deserved, as Logan’s ending did resonate with fans in a way that few other comic book film endings have. This would in turn lay the groundwork for Robert Downey Jr.’s iconic send-off.

Tony Stark and Logan's Deaths Wrapped Up Their Characters' Stories Perfectly

Close

In both the case of Logan and Endgame, they had the unenviable task of properly wrapping up a beloved character’s long-running arc, and both pulled it off. In Logan's case, the themes of isolation, anger, trauma, and guilt that have hovered over the character since his big screen debut were turned up to their highest levels in his final solo film, and then resolved (or as close to resolved as the character was going to be able to get) with the father-daughter relationship Logan developed with X-23 over the course of the film.

In Tony Stark’s case, Infinity War and Endgame saw the character’s greatest fears realized like never before with his Thanos-related trauma that was set up in the first Avengers movie actually coming to fruition, but then the story allowed him to overcome his greatest failures and bring back all those he had ended up letting down — and ultimately led to him conquering the source of his greatest anxieties and saving the day in the process. Additionally, Endgame saw Tony get resolution with his father (something that had also been plaguing his character since the early days of the MCU), thus making his soon-to-follow death feel more satisfying.

'Avengers: Endgame' Shares Powerful Parallels With 'Logan'

Image via 20th Century Fox

On top of this connection, the death scenes themselves are remarkably similar. Both deaths involve a sacrifice from the central hero in the service of defeating the story’s villain, with Logan being impaled by X-24 while saving X-23 an