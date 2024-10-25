The godfather of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the man who started it all, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), changed the superhero landscape in 2008 with the release of Iron Man and continued to make history throughout the budding cinematic universe. Indeed, the hero became an incredibly important cornerstone of the Marvel film universe and would be given a plethora of awesome moments throughout the years.

Whether it's founding the Avengers, creating Ultron (James Spader), fighting for the Sokovia Accords, or training New York's friendly neighborhood hero, Iron Man is vital to everything that makes this universe what it is. It feels impossible to compare the greatest moments Iron Man has had over the years, but it's worth the effort. These are the best and most rewatchable Iron Man Scenes in the MCU, ranked by how enjoyable they are, how easy it is to revisit them, and how important they are to the character's overall arc.

10 MK VII Suit-Up

'The Avengers' (2012)



Going into the Battle of New York in 2012's The Avengers, Tony Stark's armor was in dire need of an upgrade. So, when he arrives atop Stark Tower to meet with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and is eventually thrown out the window, it seems about as good a time as any. This suit-up is one of the most iconic moments of Phase One, especially with how close Stark is to hitting the pavement.

Up until this moment, the billionaire had primarily been seen armoring up on a machine or with something like a briefcase. Never before had he been able to call a suit to him and suit up midair. It was a super thrilling moment that had people on the edge of their seats, expecting a whole armor to fly at him. While it may seem pretty standard Iron Man suit-up action nowadays, this moment was groundbreaking in 2012.

9 "Shoot to Thrill" Introduction

'The Avengers' (2012)



As Captain America (Chris Evans) stands against Loki in the first act of The Avengers, an unexpected visitor decides to pop in and join the party to the tune of the AC/DC song "Shoot to Thrill." While it's not his first appearance in the movie, it's the first true Iron Man scene, thanks to the style and song playing.

There couldn't be a better way to get Cap and Iron Man acquainted than how things play out in this wonderful standoff against the God of Mischief himself. The scene exudes that classic Tony Stark swagger and charm while still being epic and all-around awesome, which is pretty much perfect for an Iron Man introduction. Cap's stoic reaction to Stark's showmanship is even funnier.

8 The House Party Protocol

'Iron Man 3' (2013)



One of the most appealing things that Tony Stark does is make a suit of armor for seemingly every occasion. Fans love a good change in appearance, especially when it has functionality. Iron Man fans enjoy it when he changes the design to complete a certain task. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man typically wears the standard Iron Man armor type, but in 2013's Iron Man 3, fans got a whole grab bag full of new armor.

It's spoken about from the very beginning of the film that ever since the Battle of New York, Tony had been tinkering with new suits of armor, which Tony calls for in the final battle. The giant action sequence features dozens of armors, each with unique abilities, all going to town on super-powered baddies. The armored billionaire also hops around the area in different suits himself, letting audiences see some incredible mechanical action at play.

7 First War Machine Team-Up

'Iron Man 2' (2010)



If Iron Man made a grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then War Machine (Don Cheadle) isn't far behind, and the proof is in Iron Man 2. When Marvel Studios attempted to up the ante with the second Iron Man film, they brought the character James Rhodes back and decided to suit him up in the iconic War Machine armor in the third act.

The film allowed fans to see the two best friends team up for the first time cinematically. It's a sight to behold seeing the two coming together to take down the numerous Hammer Drones zoning in on them and, eventually, the film's big bad, Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke). What makes Iron Man and War Machine team-ups so great is the fact that they're so different in personality, and that's very emphasized in this scene.

6 Taking on Captain America and Bucky Barnes

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)



One of the most heart-crushing beats of Captain America: Civil War is the divide driven between Captain America and Iron Man, pinning them against each other for the first time. This rivalry hits its peak when the film's antagonist, Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), drives the final knife into the heart of their relationship by showing Stark footage proof that Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) killed his parents.

The scene that follows is a 2-on-1 battle as Stark tries to kill Bucky, and Captain America attempts to stop him. While the shell-head may not have won the fight, it's astounding to see him take on two super-soldiers and do more than just hold his own. He even takes off Bucky's arm and kicks the absolute crap out of Cap. This fight ranks among Captain America's most rewatchable scenes and shows just how powerful he and Iron Man are. It's also terribly emotional as fans witness the utter disintegration of a close bond.

5 Facing Thanos on Titan

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)



Aside from the likes of the Guardians of the Galaxy, if there's a character who had quite the relationship with Thanos (Josh Brolin) going into Avengers: Infinity War, it was Tony Stark. Ever since the end of The Avengers, Tony had seen visions of what could come and the terror that Thanos could and would bring. So, out of every Avenger, audiences were itching to see Iron Man take on the Mad Titan.

Of the mortal Marvel heroes (because everyone knows what Thor (Chris Hemsworth) did), Stark is the only one to draw blood from Thanos during the Infinity War. Being just a man in a can, Tony somehow managed to stand toe-to-toe with Thanos, and both take and deal a hefty amount of damage. It's borderline one of the most impressive feats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even if Tony ultimately loses the battle.

4 The Briefcase Suit-Up

'Iron Man 2' (2010)