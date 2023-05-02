It's hard to believe that it's been 15 years since the original Iron Man came out. Few would have expected, at the time, for it to be the beginning of one of the biggest franchises of the 21st century, but it was something of a perfect storm of a movie. It gave audiences something they didn't realize they wanted, seemed to be in the right place at the right time, and told an engaging story with good characters that viewers inevitably wanted to see more of.

There are now over 30 entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and that's not even counting TV shows, one-off specials, and short films. It all began in 2008 with Iron Man, and for better or worse, it was the film that later Marvel movies ultimately built off of. The following aspects of the film weren't all invented by the creative minds behind Iron Man, of course, but they do stand as tropes, stylistic techniques, or creative decisions that ultimately became trademarks of the broader MCU.

10 Humorous banter

Iron Man was not the first superhero movie to have humor, and even then, it wasn't humorous enough to be definable as an outright comedy. Its story of a self-centered billionaire engineer being taken hostage, fighting his way to freedom by building a weaponized suit, and then using his technology to become a force for good was told in a way that could be taken seriously, after all.

Yet it was unafraid to sprinkle a decent number of jokes throughout its runtime, mostly through the use of banter, all the while the story stayed serious. This set it apart from Sam Raimi'sSpider-Man films, for example, which derived humor from intentionally campy or goofy moments. Iron Man's use of banter carried over to future MCU movies, too, most notably the AvengersandGuardians of the Galaxy films.

9 Sexless romance

You know, maybe some romance is better than no romance. People fall in love in real life, and though MCU movies can't be expected to show instances of physical attraction in graphic detail, the relative tepidness of the series' romantic subplots can be traced back to the first Iron Man, and the beginning of the romance between Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

If anything, it's surprising to see how future MCU movies have become even more conservative than Iron Man, with this film depicting (albeit briefly) the start and end of Stark having a one-night stand. Beyond that, Eternalsis probably the furthest Marvel's strayed from its usual sexlessness, with other films being very mild when it comes to romance, to put it... well, mildly.

8 Sarcastic main characters

This ties into the humorous banter, but Tony Stark/Iron Man is one of the most sardonic on-screen superheroes of all time. Having a main character who was as jaded as Stark helped make Iron Man stand out, with his character traits and love of sarcasm probably making him particularly endearing for young Gen-X viewers and older Millennials.

Sure, Wolverine could be sassy, but compared to say the optimism and naivety of Spider-Man, and the stoicism of Batman, Stark's whole personality felt like a breath of fresh air for the superhero genre. Plenty of future movies in the MCU have also featured snappy, sarcastic main characters with good hearts deep down, including The Guardians of the Galaxy and especially Doctor Strange.

7 A "friend" who turns out to be a villain

Iron Man made good use of Jeff Bridges, and though he's not quite one of the MCU's very best villains, he's also far from one of its worst. Bridges plays the amusingly named Obadiah Stane, a man who begins the film as a friend and mentor to Tony Stark, but reveals his true, villainous intentions closer to the film's end.

It's not a huge twist that Stane ends up being a bad dude, but at the time - and for those who hadn't read any Iron Man comics - it might have felt like a decent reveal. Thankfully, the use of someone revealing themselves to be villainous hasn't been present in every MCU movie since Iron Man, but it's shown up enough times to be worth noting, including inIron Man 3and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

6 Stan Lee cameos

Admittedly, Iron Man didn't even come close to starting the Stan Lee cameo trend, so including it here is a little bit of a cheat move. He had a live-action cameo as early as X-Men (2000), showed up briefly in all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies (2002-2007), and also appeared in Hulk and Daredevil (both from 2003).

However, Iron Man helped to further popularize the idea of a Stan Lee cameo, and paved the way for his appearances to become even more creative and outlandish as the franchise went on. Lee passed away in 2018, with his final bittersweet MCU cameo quite appropriately being in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Even if Disney has the rights to his likeness, it's probably for the best that he doesn't show up in CGI form for future cameos.

5 The post-credits scene

You may love them or hate them, but it's hard to deny that the post-credits scene (or "stinger") is one of the MCU's most well-known staples. This trend was visible in the very first MCU film, Iron Man, with it featuring a scene after the credits showing Nick Fury visiting Tony Stark and name-dropping the "Avengers Initiative."

The use of these extra scenes has skyrocketed since, with it now being more common to see two or more credits scenes than just one. Often, there'll be a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene, and either type can be used as a way to squeeze in an extra joke, or - more commonly - hint at a new character's upcoming appearance.

4 Needle drops

Iron Man has a traditional score, and one that befits a superhero movie released in the 2000s. There's nothing novel about that, of course, with a superhero movie as far back as 1978's Superman demonstrating the power of a good instrumental score.

Combining that with pop/rock needle drops, however, felt a little more novel, with Iron Man memorably using AC/DC and Black Sabbath in its soundtrack to great effect. Needle drops are now exceedingly common in the MCU, sometimes being used well (as seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies) and sometimes being horrifically mishandled (like in Thor: Love and Thunder).

3 Oscar-caliber actors

Beyond spending its budget on special effects, those behind Iron Man also seemed determined to give it a seriously impressive cast. Naturally, who plays who might not matter much to younger viewers, but it stood to reason that older viewers could have been enticed to see a new comic book movie because of the star power on-screen.

Its four leads - Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges, and Terrence Howard - had all received at least one Oscar nomination each before 2008, and Paltrow had won one, too. Just about every MCU superhero movie has followed suit, though it took almost 15 years for a performance in an MCU movie to earn an Oscar nomination (Angela Bassett for 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

2 Inconsistent special effects

Trends aren't always inherently good, and Iron Man did set at least one unfortunate precedent for the MCU going forward. Much of the film looked great for 2008, and a good chunk of it still holds up today, but the special effects overall certainly aren't perfect from start to finish.

Actually, it's really just near the finish where they're not great, as they contribute to Iron Man's final act being its weakest. A sense of things not looking nearly as smooth or consistent is present as recently as (the otherwise very good) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Marvel as a company also facing controversy in 2022 for the way visual effects artists are overworked and generally treated.

1 Villains who are inverts of the main character

Even more popular than having a friend turn into a villain is having a villainous character who explicitly reflects the hero. Here, Obadiah Stane is someone who's essentially an "evil" version of Iron Man, and that comes with him operating his own suit during the action-packed (though slightly underwhelming) finale.

The whole idea of having a "dark reflection" of the hero is a trope that's arguably been overused in the MCU since 2008, with this being present in Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Ant-Man, with certain films executing this better than others. It worked for Iron Man, but has become a little stale since, meaning it's one trend that's probably best to leave resting in peace, at least for a little while.

