The announcement of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to Marvel from San Diego Comic-Con shattered the internet in a way that few other reveals have, and now Hot Toys is commemorating one of his earlier designs. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled the first-look images at Iron Man's new MK II figure based on his appearance in the first Iron Man movie before he changes the suit to a gold-titanium alloy to solve the icing problem and throws "a little hot rod red" in there to be extra discreet. The figure is a distinct chrome that Tony sported only once, and it even includes an LED light-up design for his chest arc reactor, an interchangeable Iron Man helmet that allows the owner to see Tony Stark's face, and interchangeable armor parts that allow for different parts of the armor to be on display.

Hot Toys has been on an Iron Man kick of late, with one of its most recent figures also being based on the man in a can. The recent one, however, is based on his appearance in The Avengers (2012) while he suits up mid-air after Loki (Tom Hiddleston) throws him from the top of Stark tower. This figure came not longer after Hot Toys paid tribute to Ray Stevenson's Baylan Skoll, one of the highlights of Ahsoka, with a new Hot Toys figure featuring his signature orange lightsaber and dark robes. Hot Toys also ventured to the world of John Wick for another recent figure, releasing a new Caine collectible based on Donnie Yen's appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4 ahead of his own looming spin-off film.

We Finally Know More About Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel Return

Just today, Collider was able to exclusively bring you more details about Robert Downey Jr.'s first Marvel appearance since his passing in Avengers: Endgame. During a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the Russo brothers revealed that Avengers: Doomsday will begin filming this Spring, and even has a date set. During the same interview, the Doomsday and Secret Wars directors Anthony and Joe Russo also revealed that the upcoming Avengers movies will not film back to back like Infinity War and Endgame did, and will instead have a gap of roughly a year.

The Iron Man MK II Hot Toys figure is not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first look images of the figure above and watch Iron Man on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+