In an Actors on Actors interview via Variety, Robert Downey Jr. has expressed just how much he loves the character of Tony Stark, even admitting that he would be open to donning the vibranium and nanotech suit once again. Whilst sitting down opposite long-time collaborator Jodie Foster, the question regarding a return to the MCU was raised by the Nyad star, with Foster asking, "Would you think of putting the suit back on again for Tony Stark?". Downey Jr. replied candidly, opening up about just how engrained in him the role has become, saying:

"It’s just crazily in my DNA. Probably the most like-me character I’ve ever played, even though he’s way cooler than I am. I’ve become surprisingly open-minded to the idea."

Both Foster and Downey Jr. were represented at the most recent Academy Awards, with each nominated for supporting acting roles. Foster's immersive portrayal of Bonnie Stoll lost out to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, with Downey Jr. coming out on top in his category, winning the prize thanks to his stunning turn as Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss.

Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster First Worked Together in 1995

Two of the best-loved actors of all time, Foster and Downey Jr. have a history that long pre-dates this coming together for Variety. Their first meeting came, surprisingly, not as on-screen partners, but with one in the directing chair. Foster's Thanksgiving flick Home for the Holidays starred a young Downey Jr. alongside Holly Hunter in a family comedy that, sadly, failed to impress at the Box Office. However, the movie has since become a Thanksgiving classic, with millions sitting down to indulge in its warmth each year. Discussing, as quoted on Variety, their time together on the film and its subsequent success, Downey Jr. noted:

"I remember what a singular experience I had with you as a director. I didn’t get any screen time with you. And “Home for the Holidays” has become one of these films that everybody watches at Thanksgiving. Maybe you had a sense that it would be something that so many folks would relate to."

Foster insightfully replied: "I was almost 30 at the time, and I had ambivalent feelings about Thanksgiving. It was a little too intimate. I was stuck in a room with a bunch of people that hadn’t chosen to be there — we were just born together. Very often, there’s terrible, racist things that pop up, and there’s nowhere to go. It’s part of your DNA, and somehow you love them, but you also can’t stand being in the same room with them."

Whether Downey Jr. ever returns to the Iron Man suit is a question many fans will desperately await the answer to, with all of Downey Jr's performances in the role currently available to watch on Disney+, including the first Iron Man.

