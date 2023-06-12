Collider can exclusively unveil the SteelBook packaging for a special collectible edition of Iron Man. In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Iron Man is getting the SteelBook treatment for the first time since its 2008 release.

Starring Robert Downey Jr. as the titular hero, Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe and turned superheroes into Hollywood’s most significant money markers. The film was developed before the MCU became a multi-billion dollar franchise, when Marvel struggled to stay afloat and needed an unexpected success to avoid bankruptcy. As a result, Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team poured their souls into Iron Man, giving an unknown Marvel character one of the best movies ever made.

A lot has changed for Marvel since Iron Man’s release. Nowadays, Marvel heroes dominate the box office. And even if the MCU started to lose steam, the franchise remains one of the most successful experiments in Hollywood history. And it’s all thanks to Iron Man, which set the successful template Marvel Studios would reuse for fifteen years. Moreover, Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark would remain the emotional core of the MCU for the whole “Infinity Saga” until the character’s heroic sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

When Is the SteelBook Edition of Iron Man Becoming Available?

Given the historical importance of Iron Man, it’s kind of surprising the movie was still due for a SteelBook treatment. Fortunately, collectors will soon be able to snatch the ultimate home release of the film that started the MCU. As Collider’s exclusive images show, the metal case of the Iron Man SteelBook features the concept art of Tony Stark’s first suit, the one he built in the original movie once he decided to destroy the weapons his company created. The inside of the metal case also features the iconic first flight of Iron Man, when he inadvertently picks up a fight with U.S. jet planes.

While the package is beautiful, it’s worth remembering the Steelbook edition of Iron Man comes with the re-mastered film, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray Disc and digital code. So, besides getting a fancy metal case to keep your discs safe, fans will also receive the best version of Iron Man, which still holds as one of the strongest entries in the MCU.

The Steelbook edition of Iron Man will be available at retail stores on September 5. MCU fans willing to snatch a copy of the limited SteelBook edition can pre-order the movie at Best Buy starting tomorrow, June 13. Check out the exclusive artwork for the Iron Man SteelBook edition below: