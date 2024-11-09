If there's one thing about Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that Marvel fans love, it's the variety of suits of armor that he's built. Over the years, the Iron Man armor has evolved exponentially and become far more than just a simple suit or costume. By Iron Man 3, Tony Stark had built dozens of suits of armor since The Avengers, opening up the floodgates for the kinds of armor Tony could wield (even if just for that movie).

The enjoyment people get from the evolution of the Iron Man armor is the numerous different things each one can do. Fans know that when a new armor makes an appearance in a film, it's not just some new cosmetic job. Every new suit always features something new that makes it more powerful than the last. This list will rank the Iron Man suits of armor based on not only their look but also their abilities and role in whichever movie they appear in.

10 Mark I

"The Origin Armor"

Although it's nowhere near the power of what future suits of armor would become, the first-ever Iron Man armor that Tony Stark built in a cave with a box of scraps needs to be given its roses. It may not be as powerful, but the meaning behind the Mark I is so important. It was the first time that audiences truly got to see how much of a genius Tony was.

It's also the only armor to feature flamethrowers in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tony used them to break out of a terrorist compound and destroy millions--maybe even billions--of dollars worth of warheads. On these facts alone, the Mark I deserves a spot among the best of the best, even if nostalgia also plays a huge role in its inclusion here.

9 Mark XXV

"Striker"

Among the many armors featured in the House Party Protocol, one of the coolest is Mark XXV, also known as "Striker." It is very unique compared to the other armors featured here due to the two giant jackhammers that make up his two hands. During the final battle of Iron Man 3, Striker uses its two arms to catapult two Extremis soldiers into the air.

It does so by plunging its two arms into the ground, creating a shockwave that shoots them upward. This also makes the Mark XXV a very lethal armor in a way that other armors are not. Receiving a punch from those hammer hands would most certainly destroy anyone it hits. Honestly, where was this armor in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin)?

8 Mark XXXIII

"Silver Centurion"

Most fans can agree that one of the all-time favorite armors from the Marvel Comics mythos is the "Silver Centurion." It was pretty much the main armor used in the '80s era of Iron Man comics, which has added to why it's so popular among the Marvel fan base. The color scheme is also different from the typical armor, being silver and red rather than the classic gold and red.

The Silver Centurion featured in Iron Man 3 has a bit more than the typical weapons on a standard Iron Man armor, unlike how it is in the comics. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Silver Centurion has hidden blades that can extend from its arms; everyone loves a good arm blade! They would make a return in the armor in Avengers: Infinity War, so clearly, they were quite effective.

7 Mark L

"Bleeding Edge"

Another popular suit from the Iron Man mythos is the "Bleeding Edge" armor. It gets the "bleeding" part of its name from the fact that it forms over his body like liquid metal, creating an undersuit that looks like real human muscle. By the time Avengers: Infinity War came out, it was far too late to introduce the technology behind the armor in the comics, but the movies got around it with new technology introduced in Black Panther.

The nanotech featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration allowed the billionaire to do something similar, with the technology allowing Stark to form anything he desired.

They adapted the liquid metal look by making the suit with nanotechnology. The suit in the comics had a plethora of uses, adapting to many scenarios and making it one of Iron Man's most versatile and widely recognized suits of armor. The nanotech featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration allowed the billionaire to do something similar, with the technology allowing Stark to form anything he desired, which was very helpful when facing off with the powerful Thanos on Titan.

6 Mark XLII

"Prodigal Son"