The Big Picture Tony Stark is an iconic pop culture figure due to his distinct and memorable appearance.

Tony Stark's evolution with technology, like the Iron Man suit, is a compelling form of visual storytelling.

The risky filming techniques, like the HUD shots in the Iron Man films, contribute to Tony Stark's character development.

Few roles in film history can even hope to match the utterly perfect casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. When RDJ was first set to hit the silver screen in Iron Man, it was still a risky endeavor without any guarantee of success. It was a gamble on all fronts, with Downey and director Jon Favreau both in unstable situations for their careers. But the risk paid off, as Iron Man's success launched one of the most lucrative and successful film franchises ever made. Tony Stark has become ubiquitous with Robert Downey Jr., with the de facto godfather of the MCU establishing himself as the most charismatic and memorable character amid an entire cinematic universe of iconic superheroes.

It's no exaggeration to call Tony Stark a pop culture icon, and that longevity in his reputation is due in no small part to his distinct and memorable appearance. Yes, the Iron Man armor is incredibly cool and memorable, Tony Stark is just as — if not, more so — iconic. It's easy to picture Stark in his designer suits and stylish sunglasses and very specific facial hair. While his wardrobe choices might initially appear to simply be the uniform expected of sweet-talking billionaires, the signature sunglasses first came about because of necessity, a result of some last-minute creative choices that would leave a surprising impact on the future of the MCU.

Iron Man After being held captive in an Afghan cave, billionaire engineer Tony Stark creates a unique weaponized suit of armor to fight evil. Release Date May 2, 2008 Director Jon Favreau Cast Shaun Toub Robert Downey Jr. , Terrence Howard Jeff Bridges , gwyneth paltrow , Leslie Bibb Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre superheroes Writers Mark Fergus , Hawk Ostby , Art Marcum , Matt Holloway , Stan Lee , Don Heck Studio Marvel Studios Tagline Heroes aren't born. They're built. Expand

Robert Downey Jr. Wanted To Read Cue Cards in 'Iron Man'

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Robert Downey Jr. shared that Tony Stark's signature sunglasses look came about from necessity rather than a deliberate fashion choice. In one of the most memorable character establishing scenes, Tony Stark gives a presentation of his new Jericho bombs in a bombastic (pun intended) demonstration of power. Still early in his character development, Tony is still fully an arrogant weapons developer, dropping one of his most memorable quotes, more befitting of a supervillain than a hero, when he asks, "Is it better to be feared or respected? Is it too much to ask for both?" Downey shared that he and Jon Favreau were actively writing that dialogue that day on set as they were shooting the scene, so the actor wore sunglasses in order to hide the fact that he was reading cue cards. The two wanted to make sure that they were completely satisfied with the line, relying on filming tricks to cover up the fact that they were essentially making it up on the spot.

Related That Time Michael Jackson Tried To Buy Marvel Comics The King of Pop also wanted to be your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Ever the stylish billionaire, sunglasses and fashionable eyewear continued to be one of Tony Stark's go-to accessories. While he might have been outfitted with shades regardless of their inclusion in the earlier scene, the symbolic through line of the glasses supplements Tony's character growth throughout the films. Though he would have a fierce change of heart and abandon the wanton weapon manufacturing of his company, Tony didn't utterly overhaul his entire personality. He remained as charming and suave as ever, but the intention behind his wardrobe evolved. This is no more evident than in the E.D.I.T.H. glasses that Tony leaves behind for Peter Parker (Tom Holland), a symbolic gesture and passing of the torch to his protégé, whom he firmly believed could be an even better hero than himself.

The Evolution of Tony Stark's Technology Is Smart Visual Storytelling

Close

Tony Stark is one of the most stylish characters in the MCU, but his iconic sunglasses aren't the only memorable item from his wardrobe. Out of every superhero in the franchise, Tony Stark and his relationship with the Iron Man suit is one of the most compelling examples of visual storytelling. Tony develops the ARC reactor for survival, forging an intrinsic bond with the technology that metaphorically represents his heart, while also literally keeping himself alive. But despite the strength of this technology, it also represented Tony's emotional weaknesses and crippling insecurities. The Iron Man suit was protection against his own inner demons, as much as his external opponents. In his lowest moments, such as when he believed he was dying in Iron Man 2, his over-dependence on the suit was evidently clear.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Tony does eventually develop a better relationship with the armor, though it takes several years. He first abandons his codependency with the suit in Iron Man 3, when he loosens his obsession with the armor and finally removes the shrapnel from his chest. However, the culmination of this journey is best illustrated in his nanotech suit that he wore in Avengers: Infinity War. Though it first appears like a techwear inspired running suit, his nanotech armor balances Tony's human life with his responsibility as an Avenger. Tony's life isn't simplified to simply being Iron Man, but he remains diligent about the responsibilities he holds as one of Earth's protectors.

Parts of Iron Man's Armor Were Very Risky

Image via Marvel Studios

Another signature piece of tech from the Iron Man films was Tony's Heads Up Display (HUD) from within his helmet, close-up shots that have become synonymous with the character but were once actually an uncertain experiment. These shots were a deceptively complex piece of cinematography; Tony obviously needed to wear his helmet as often as possible, but the filmmakers didn't want their star's face covered for the majority of the movie, so their HUD scenes needed to bridge the gap. The HUD effects supervisor on Iron Man, Kent Seki, broke down their dilemma in an interview:

The HUD shots of Robert Downey Jr. were a risky proposition at that time, when you consider them on face value, no pun intended. Their success in the film required the audience to take a leap of faith that as the action unfolded, you could cut to these ‘high-concept’ shots of Tony’s face inside the suit. When you stop and think about it, the actual camera that shoots Tony exists inside the mask, but allows these graphics which really only appear in the eye-piece of the helmet to be projected in 3D space around his face. It was essentially, an impossible shot.

However, the special effects team found inspiration in a scene from a foundational sci-fi film: 2001: A Space Odyssey. Looking back at a scene where flashing numbers reflected off Dave's (Keir Dullea) face as he looked at a vibrant computer scene, the team developed the iconic shots of Stark's HUD. Not only did they eventually lock down the precise angle with which to film RDJ's face without distorting it too much, the filmmakers also precisely designed what the user interface of the HUD was meant to display. It was a combination of visual and auditory information, so Tony's conversations with Jarvis (Paul Bettany) felt purposeful rather than just decorative. Though the audience was never intended to understand every minute purpose of each HUD element, Seki felt that, "they would ‘feel’ them as long as we stayed true to form following function."

From his hot rod red and gold armor to his stylish sunglasses and designer suits, Tony Stark remains one of the most visually memorable and iconic characters in film. While there's merit to the aesthetic choices alone, the added visual storytelling shared by Tony's evolving appearance only cements his status as one of the most complex and best developed characters in the entire MCU, one whose legacy remains strong even years after his latest appearance.

Iron Man is available to watch now on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+