Marvel fans have had a stacked couple of months so far in 2025. Alongside Captain America: Brave New World debuting in theaters in February, Daredevil: Born Again is currently defending New York on Disney+. The MCU is still releasing new entries at a steady pace. At the same time, so has the merchandise, with McFarlane Toys being one of the more prominent brands releasing figures of late. Now, McFarlane has unveiled two new pieces based on some of Marvel’s most popular characters.

A part of McFarlane's 1:6th scale posed figure series, their latest Marvel additions include comic versions of Iron Man and Venom. Iron Man is based on Iron Man #256’s cover from 1990, while Venom is based on Venom #5’s cover. Both figures come with a comic reprint of their respective issue and a collectible art card.

Iron Man & Venom Have Become Film Icons