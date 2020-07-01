Suit Up Like Tony Stark in Marvel’s ‘Iron Man VR’, Taking Flight in the New Launch Trailer

Celebrate Independence Day wherever you are with Marvel’s Iron Man VR, arriving this Friday, July 3rd. (Here’s hoping we’ve got some patriotic armor cosmetics on the way.) A new launch trailer has taken flight today to get Marvel fans around the world ready to step into the hyper-advanced suit of armor in order to take the fight to the baddies. And as you’ll see in this trailer, not only does Ghost show up as an antagonist, you’ll be taking on the Living Laser, too!
You can find out more about Marvel’s Iron Man VR here, and be sure to check out our own Dorian Parks‘ stream on Thursday morning to see how the full version compares to his first impressions of the game more than a year ago. Follow along on Twitch before pressing play on the following trailer:
Marvel’s Iron Man VR coming to PS VR on July 3, 2020!
Don the PlayStation®VR headset* to suit up as the Armored Avenger in an original Iron Man adventure!
Years after retiring from his role as a weapons maker, Tony Stark must now suit up to fight against Ghost and Living Laser, who have joined forces in attempt to take him and Stark Industries down once and for all.
Key Features:
– Using two PlayStation®Move motion controllers** fire up Iron Man’s Repulsor Jets and blast into the skies with an arsenal of iconic Iron Man gear at your fingertips.
– Face off against some of Iron Man’s greatest foes in high stakes, action-packed battles.
– Upgrade tech in Tony Stark’s garage to customize Iron Man’s sleek armor and awesome abilities.
*Please review and follow all safety guidelines for use of PlayStation®VR. PlayStation®VR is not for use by children under age 12. PlayStation 4 systems, PlayStation®VR, and PlayStation®Camera are required to experience VR functionality.
** Two PlayStation®Move motion controllers required to play. Sold separately.