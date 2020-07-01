Suit Up Like Tony Stark in Marvel’s ‘Iron Man VR’, Taking Flight in the New Launch Trailer

Celebrate Independence Day wherever you are with Marvel’s Iron Man VR, arriving this Friday, July 3rd. (Here’s hoping we’ve got some patriotic armor cosmetics on the way.) A new launch trailer has taken flight today to get Marvel fans around the world ready to step into the hyper-advanced suit of armor in order to take the fight to the baddies. And as you’ll see in this trailer, not only does Ghost show up as an antagonist, you’ll be taking on the Living Laser, too!

You can find out more about Marvel’s Iron Man VR here, and be sure to check out our own Dorian Parks‘ stream on Thursday morning to see how the full version compares to his first impressions of the game more than a year ago. Follow along on Twitch before pressing play on the following trailer: