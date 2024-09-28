To celebrate the 85th anniversary of one of the most popular comic book heroes of all-time, Iron Studios has released a brand-new figure. The official Iron Studios Instagram unveiled a new collectible of The Dark Knight to commemorate the big 85, featuring one of his most classic outfits, one resembling what he wears in the recent Prime Video series, Batman: Caped Crusader. The Batman figure will retail for $159.99 and is currently available for pre-order on the Iron Studios website, and is expected to ship out sometime in the second quarter of 2025. The figure is officially based on Batman's appearance in Detective Comics #27, the book which was originally published in May 1939 and was written by Bill Finger, Sax Rohmer, and Jerry Siegel.

Iron Studios has been hot with several new figures lately, including a recent Hellboy figure based on his appearance in the sequel, Hellboy 2: The Golden Army. This came not long after the toy manufacturer dropped a lifelike Darth Vader figure during San Diego Comic-Con, paying homage to the most iconic character in Star Wars history. Also coming out of San Diego Comic-Con, Iron Studios unveiled a new Spider-Man figure which sees him swinging away while grabbing a stack of Daily Bugle newspapers. Iron Studios also dropped a new line of X-Men '97 limited edition collectibles, which feature new figures for Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Beast, Jean Grey, Gambit, Cyclops, and Jubilee. While perhaps not at quite the same level as Hot Toys, Iron Studios has produced some of the more desirable figures on the market, which also come at reasonable prices.

Hot Toys Also Has Some Hot New Figures

Hot Toys also celebrated the 85th anniversary of The Caped Crusader by releasing its second figure of Michael Keaton's Batman, this time from his second appearance in Batman Returns. The toy manufacturer also continued its Batman celebration by giving video game fans something to cheer about when it dropped two new figures of Batman and Batgirl from their appearance in the hit video game, Batman: Arkham Knight. Hot Toys has also recently revealed a new figure for The Terminator, in addition to Keaton's Beetlejuice even receiving a new collectible.

The Batman 85th anniversary Iron Studios collectible can be pre-ordered here. Check out the first look at the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Watch on Prime Video