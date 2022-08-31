The series is part of Phase 5 of the MCU and will premiere on the streamer in the fall of 2023.

XO, Kitty star Regan Aliyah has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series Ironheart, where she will be joining a cast led by Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) as the titular hero. The report comes from Deadline, who are saying that Aliyah has joined in a currently undisclosed role. She is known for her performance as series regular Julia on the Netflix show XO, Kitty, a spinoff series of fellow Netflix project To All The Boys I Loved Before.

Other than her appearance in that series, she previously appeared in a few shorts for the TV miniseries Club Mickey Mouse. She is joining previously announced cast members that include Thorne as well as Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Manny Montana (Good Girls), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Harper Anthony, Alden Ehrenreich, Zoe Terakes, and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Coulée.

The character of Ironheart first made her appearance in 2016 as a part of the Invincible Iron Man comics, with the upcoming series set to tell the story of the 15-year-old genius named Riri Williams, played by Thorne, who is able to build her own Iron Man suit and sees her becoming the titular hero. Similar to Aliyah, most of the announced cast members are also having their characters kept under wraps, with the only known role besides Thorne being Ross, who will be playing Williams' best friend. Ironheart will see Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) serve as the series' showrunner as well as a co-writer alongside Eve Ewing. The six-episode series will see Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes directing with Ryan Coogler's Proximity serving as one of the production companies. Ryan and Zinzi Coogler, Hodge, and Sev Ohanian will serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

First announced in December 2020, Ironheart will be a part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will be kicking off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is set to premiere on February 17, 2023. Other projects that are set to be part of the phase include the Disney+ miniseries Secret Invasion, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the second season of Loki, among others.

The Ironheart series is set to premiere on Disney+ in late 2023. Thorne will make her official debut as the titular character in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arriving in theaters on November 11. Check out the trailer down below: