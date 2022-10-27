Ditching the country of Kazakhstan and jumping into a new universe, Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen has been reportedly tapped to join the cast of Marvel and Disney+’s upcoming series, Ironheart. While both the studio and Baron Cohen’s reps have denied giving comments at this time, a source close to Deadline says that it’s all-but-confirmed that the actor will appear towards the end of the season. Along with nabbing an in-person role, the source reported that the actor has undergone scans for CGI effects, possibly landing him in a superhero role, or possibly, as the rumor would have it, supervillain role of Mephisto.

Along with the rumors surrounding Baron Cohen’s involvement in the production, Cree Summer, best known for her voice work as Rugrats character Susie Carmichael as well as her live-action role in the beloved NBC sitcom A Different World, has been rumored to appear in Ironheart. With her role not yet being revealed, it’s anyone’s guess as to who the Canadian-American actress will play. A long list of credits under her belt, audiences are sure to recognize the voice of Summer who’s been behind characters including Tiny Toon Adventures’ Elmyra Duff and has lended her talents to productions such as Pinky and the Brain, The Wild Thornberrys, Danny Phantom, Robot Chicken, The Patrick Star Show, and many, many more.

As for Baron Cohen, the actor is well known for his shock-value character Borat, who he first introduced to audiences back in 2006, with the 2020 sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, for which he nabbed two Golden Globe Awards. He most recently lent his voice to the Pixar and Disney animated feature Luca, and has appeared in dramas including The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Les Misérables.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Ironheart': Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About Marvel's Next Armored Hero

Created by Chinaka Hodge, and directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, Ironheart centers around Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams, a 15-year-old engineering prodigy who attends the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Inspired by Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit, Williams pours her time and advanced knowledge into creating a suit of her own and then dubs herself Ironheart. Those attending the D23 Expo this past September caught their first look at Ironheart while the rest of us saw her in a recently released trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in which she’ll appear.

Along with the first-looks, Ironheart has been blowing up with casting announcements. Sonia Denis was the latest reveal with Manny Montana, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross also set to star. The show’s main villain, The Hood, will be portrayed by Ramos, with Ross stepping into the role of Williams’ best friend.

While no specific release date has been set, Iron Heart is slated to join the Disney+ lineup in the fall of 2023. Check out the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that marks Williams’ debut below.