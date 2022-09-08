Best known for her performances in shows such as GLOW, Shakira Barrera has joined Marvel Studios' upcoming series Ironheart, according to a report from Deadline. No further details about the show or her character have been revealed yet. Barrera joins the series which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who builds her own suit of armor. The character will make her first on-screen appearance in this year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Alongside Barrera and Thorne, Ironheart will also star Anthony Ramos, who is set to star in next year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in an undisclosed role. Alden Ehrenreich, who previously played the character of Han Solo in his own spinoff film, will also star in the series alongside Manny Montana (Graceland), Regan Aliyah (BF for Hire), Shea Couleé (RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars), and Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers). More information about the series will likely be revealed as its release date approaches.

The series is set to be directed by Sam Bailey (You're So Talented) and Angela Barnes (Blindspotting) and will be executive produced by Ryan Coogler, who is best known for directing Black Panther and its highly anticipated sequel. Alongside Coogler, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Zinzi Coogler, and Victoria Alonso will be executive producing Ironheart with Brad Winderbaum, Sev Ohanian, and Zoie Nagelhout, and series head writer Chinaka Hodge.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Ironheart': Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About Marvel's Next Armored Hero

Barrera currently stars in Sprung, a Freevee original comedy series that debuted in August. She previously made a brief appearance in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, another Marvel series, as the character Agent King. Alongside the release of Ironheart, she is also set to appear in The Knocking, a horror film directed by Matt Leslie and Stephen J. Smith.

Ironheart is one of several Marvel Studios shows currently in development for Disney+. Other shows on the way include Secret Invasion, which features the return of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as the titular character who first appeared in Hawkeye, is also currently in production alongside an untitled Halloween Special, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, among many more. Further information about upcoming films and television series from Marvel Studios will likely be revealed during this year's D23 expo, which begins on September 9.

With the series still a while away, Ironheart has no set release date. However, it will debut sometime in late 2023. Check out the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will feature the appearance of Ironheart, below: