Ever since Marvel Studios announced that the TV series Ironheart was in production, we've been pretty much left in the dark about the progress of the show, its story and even images and trailers. Luckily for us, this all changed today at D23, with the studio and Disney+ finally deciding to unveil a first look at the series, along with a look at Riri's (Dominique Thorne) new suit. The series is set to premiere in 2025.

In the trailer, screened exclusively for the crowd at D23, Riri flies around in her new suit, admitting she felt stuck after her "internship abroad" — possibly a reference to Wakanda Forever. She is expelled from MIT for missing class and draining resources, and takes on some less-than-legal work to fund her projects. The trailer also shows her teaming up with The Hood and joining his group.

Another aspect that spikes fans' curiosity is that, after so many delays and a clear chance in the Marvel Studios schedule and approach to several titles, we can't help but wonder how Ironheart will factor into all of that. Will the series still have connections that are relevant to past MCU entries, will it become its own standalone thing or introduce a new concept of Marvel TV series? All these questions will only be answered when we finally get the chance to press play on Ironheart and also find out what Kevin Feige has in store for the next Phases of the MCU.

We Already Heart 'Ironheart'

One of the reasons why Marvel fans have been waiting so eagerly for Ironheart is because we're already in love with Riri Williams. She was introduced to audiences in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and managed to stand out in a movie that had a lot of other stuff going on. Ever since then, we've been more than ready to see Riri fly solo, and the various delays that the series suffered only build more anticipation during a time when Marvel really needs a project that riles up its fanbase.

Aside from Thorne, the cast of Ironheart also features Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) as the villain The Hood. Marvel is yet to announce which known characters are set to participate or have cameos in the series. Additional cast members include Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Manny Montana (Graceland), Lyric Ross (This is Us), Harper Anthony (Vulture City), Zoe Terakes (Wentworth) and RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Shea Couleé.

Disney+ premieres Ironheart in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.