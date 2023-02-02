When fans were first introduced to Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the teenage genius finds herself in a bit of a high-stakes situation, to say the least. Caught in the middle of Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Namor's (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) conflict, Riri demonstrates considerable brilliance and a genuine sense of humor throughout events that are generally more intense than an MIT undergrad would typically experience.

This is why, when Riri's solo, starring venture—the Disney+ series Ironheart—premieres, Thorne is excited for fans to get to see a whole new side to the character. In a 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Thorne said she was excited for audiences to spend more time with Riri, adding "We just saw her in a very intense, very heightened situation. And I think it'll be super incredible to see folks' reaction to a deeper dive, a deeper look at her."

Beyond getting to spend more time with Riri, however, what has Thorne most excited is the audience getting to meet the diverse ensemble cast that makes up the rest of the series:

"I'm looking forward to seeing the impact, or the effect, that the cast has on folks who are watching the show. We have so many just obnoxiously talented individuals in this cast. It's sickening how incredible some of these actors are and comedians are."

She went on to praise her castmates, and what she perceives as the authenticity that each of them brings to their roles, and to the series as a whole:

"But who these folks are as humans is really, I think, what is special or different or unique about Ironheart because these are real people who have, in my opinion, the folks who comprise this core cast are folks who have committed to authenticity in one form or another in their own personal lives. And so the characters that they play, I think by nature of divine timing, by nature of God's will, in some way, does also reflect, I think, a deeper layer of authenticity than we may have seen in other shows or movies or I think probably most notably by major franchises, written or televised, just major creative franchises when they do decide to be so bold as to be inclusive."

Who Is In Ironheart?

While Thorne stars as the title character, she will be joined in the Disney+ series by Anthony Ramos, as Parker Robbins/The Hood, and Lyric Ross as Riri's best friend. The rest of the cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Jim Rash, Shea Coulée, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Zoe Terakes, Regan Aliyah, Shakira Barrera, Rashida Olayiwola, Sonia Denis, Paul Calderón, and Cree Summer. As for who they're playing, we'll just have to wait and see when the series finally hits Disney+.

There is currently no release date for Ironheart. Check out Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming on Disney+ now.