The Marvel Cinematic Universe was left with a big 'ol Tony Stark-shaped hole at the end of Avengers: Endgame with his heroic death in the film's climax. Many fans have wondered who might step in to his powerful, gold-titanium exoskeleton since - the obvious pick perhaps being Tom Holland's Spider-Man, who certainly took over the genius mantle from his once mentor. But it seems there could be another emergent candidate. As part of Disney+ Day, a celebration of of the streamers' second anniversary, the first logo for Marvel Studios' Original Series Ironheart has been revealed.

The logo reveal came as part of a conveyor belt of Marvel Studios surprises, from Agatha: House of Harkness, the animated Marvel Zombies and Secret Invasion, to a second series of What If...? But while comic book fans will no doubt be delighted with the plethora of Marvel-flavoured treats offered here, the Ironheart reveal should prove particularly exciting.

The show is set to be based on Ironheart, the alias of 15-year-old Riri Williams, a character created in 2016 by writers Brian Michael Bendis, and artist Mike Deodato, and later redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda. Williams is a super-genius engineering student who attends the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. While there, she accidentally builds a supersuit similar to Stark's Iron Man armor using materials stolen from campus. But of course, Stark loves a rebellious spirit: when he hears of her accomplishment, he annoints her to be the next great metal-glad superheroine.

The character will be introduced in 2022's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, played in both the film and series by Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah). Thorne was reportedly shocked to hear that she had won the role - without auditioning - calling it the "most unique experience I've ever had, because there was no audition at all." Sorta like Ironheart, no?

Ironheart will come to Disney+ at a yet to be disclosed date, consisting of six episodes. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Check out the announcement tweet below.

