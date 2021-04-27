Variety has reported that the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart will see Chinaka Hodge serve as head writer. Previously announced during Disney's Investor's Day presentation in December 2020, the series will star Dominique Thorne as Marvel inventor Riri Williams, who designs the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man and ultimately becomes a superhero.

Although Hodge and Marvel declined to comment, the news should still be exciting for all Marvel fans. Hodge’s resume includes the TNT adaptation of Snowpiercer and the Apple TV+ reboot of Amazing Stories. Hodge has also written several plays, including "Chasing Mehserle" and "Mirrors in Every Corner," and has written two poetry books to date: "Dated Emcees" and "For Girls with Hips: Collected Poems Writings."

RELATED: Marvel's 'Ironheart' Star Dominique Thorne Details Her Unique Non-Audition for Disney+ Show

Thornes character Williams was first introduced into Marvel comics in 2016. She was created by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato as a 15-year-old MIT student who creates a suit of armor for herself. Once Tony Stark, a.k.a Iron Man, takes notice of her work, he gives her the support she needs to pursue becoming the superhero Ironheart. The upcoming Ironheart series is among many Marvel Disney+ series which are currently in development. Ms. Marvel starring Iman Villani, is currently in development by Bisha K. Ali, She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany, and others in the vault, including Secret Invasions, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and more.

Though fans may have to wait a little while for the series to debut, several Disney+ Marvel series such as WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have already been fully released on Disney+, with Loki set to debut on the streaming service on June 11, 2021. Stay tuned for more upcoming information on Ironheart.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Share Share Tweet Email

Rose Byrne Gets ‘Physical’ in First Trailer for AppleTV+'s Rad '80s Dramedy Grab your leotards and hairspray — it’s hip-thrusting aerobics time.

Read Next