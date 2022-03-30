Disney+ has been on a roll lately with all their Marvel shows. Whether it has been WandaVision or Loki, each series has offered something a bit different for MCU fans. One of the upcoming shows to get excited about is Ironheart. Now there is so much more fuel added to that excitement thanks to series star Anthony Ramos who has confirmed that Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is involved in the project.

Ramos revealed this information during an Oscar party interview with Extra. The In the Heights star expressed his excitement for the upcoming series saying, “It’s incredible people, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler and just, like, a dope squad… you know, Dominique Thorne... and I just feel blessed and grateful.” This is very vague information as we do not know what exact role Coogler will play, but it is just great to hear that this talented director is involved in some form. Besides the Best Picture nominated film Black Panther, the young director has also made incredible films like Creed and Fruitvale Station. On top of that, it makes sense that he would be a part of this series given that the director is introducing Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Like the Black Panther sequel, there is still not much known about Ironheart other than what we know about the character in general. Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, is a relatively recent addition to the superhero lineup, created in 2016 by Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato. She is pegged as one of the smartest characters in the Marvel universe. Her intellect is on the level of Tony Stark who Williams idolizes. From what can be pieced together from that small amount of information, it looks like Williams might be the MCU’s next Iron Man.

Chinaka Hodge is currently the head writer on the project and, along with Throne and Ramos, the series also stars Lyric Ross. Ross will be playing Willams’ best friend while Ramos' role is still unknown at this time.

It is going to be exciting to see what role Coogler plays in this production. While it is highly unlikely that he will serve as director, there is a slim chance as the series still has not confirmed a director for the project. Coogler’s schedule seems to be getting more crowded by the day, so he will most likely serve as a producer of some kind.

While there is no release date for the series yet, production is set to start on Ironheart this June in Atlanta.

