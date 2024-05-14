The Big Picture Marvel's Ironheart series will debut on Disney+ in 2025.

The series serves as a deeper look into Dominique Thorne's Riri, introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Thorne is excited for fans to see a deeper dive into Riri's character when the series arrives next year.

One of the highlights from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the introduction of Dominique Thorne as the prodigious inventor, Riri Williams. While studying at MIT, she saved up in order to build her own Iron Man armor, which she uses to help Shuri (Letitia Wright) fight against Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his Talokan army.

While this served as the continuation of the Wakandan royal family's story, it also stood as an introduction to Riri ahead of her upcoming series, Ironheart, and Marvel has finally announced that the series will hit Disney+ in 2025, after years of delays. While a trailer hasn't come out yet—or new images, for that matter—we are all anxiously awaiting a first look at villain The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos (best known for In the Heights and Hamilton), who is a classic street-level Marvel Comics antagonist who discovered a red hood that grants him powers including teleportation and energy projection.

In an interview with Collider back in 2023, Thorne talked about her experience with playing the character, including how she wished fans could have seen more of Riri's personality when bonding with Shuri through scenes that were ultimately cut from the film. The actress also enthused about her co-stars' performances in the upcoming show, adding she couldn't wait to see the audience reactions.

"The two things that are coming to mind are for sure, for folks to get to see more of Riri. We just saw her in a very intense, very heightened situation. And I think it'll be super incredible to see folks' reaction to a deeper dive, a deeper look at her. But beyond that, really I'm looking forward to seeing the impact, or the effect, that the cast has on folks who are watching the show. We have so many just obnoxiously talented individuals in this cast. It's sickening how incredible some of these actors are, and comedians are."

Who Else Is in the Ironheart Cast?

Image via Marvel Studios

The cast members who will be joining Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos include Alden Ehrenreich of Solo: A Star Wars Story fame. The cast also includes Manny Montana (Graceland), Lyric Ross (This is Us), Shea Couleé (Ru Paul's Drag Race), Harper Anthony (Vulture City), and Zoe Terakes (Wentworth). We expect more casting news to be annnounced in the run-up to the series being released. In more recent news, the series has reportedly cast Regan Aliyah, Shakira Barrera, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, and Emmy-nominated writer Sonia Denis. And while yet to be officially confirmed, Cree Summer and the iconic Sacha Baron Cohen are also rumored to be part of the cast.

Stay tuned for more updates about Ironheart, in the meantime, you can stream Wakanda Forever on Disney+.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T'Challa. Release Date November 9, 2022 Director Ryan Coogler Cast Martin Freeman , Angela Bassett , Danai Gurira , Winston Duke , Lupita Nyong'O , Daniel Kaluuya Main Genre Superhero Writers Joe Robert Cole , Ryan Coogler

Stream on Disney+