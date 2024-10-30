This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After speculation as to whether the series had been axed when Marvel announced it would be scaling back on the output of its projects going forward, one upcoming series finally has its first look. A newly-released promotional video teasing everything coming to Disney+ before the end of the year and in 2025 revealed the first look at Ironheart, the upcoming MCU Disney+ series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Anthony Ramos as The Hood. The new footage shows Riri getting her Tony Stark on with new suits of stunning power armor, while Ramos’ Hood powers up with magic to take her down. It was also announced that Ironheart would premiere on Disney+ on June 25, and will be the second MCU series of the year behind Daredevil: Born Again, which will release on March 4.

Other major names confirmed to star in Ironheart include Alden Ehrenreich, best known for playing Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and recently playing a Senate Aide to Robert Downey Jr.’s Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Manny Montana, best known for his roles in The Mule and The Chicago Code, will also star in Ironheart, but details about his character are being kept under wraps. Lyric Ross, who first made a name for herself starring in This Is Us, has also been tapped for a role in Ironheart, along with Tanya Christiansen, who is famous for playing Diane Carey in The Hate U Give, a coming-of-age teen drama which also stars Anthony Mackie. Samantha Bailey and Angela Barnes have each been confirmed to direct episodes of Ironheart.