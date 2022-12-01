Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closes the chapter on MCU Phase 4 on the big screen. The phase has been all about introducing new characters and the final movie gave us some major contenders for the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. One among them is Riri Williams aka Ironheart, who’s effortlessly played MCU newcomer, Dominique Thorne. The character was the central point of conflict between two kingdoms with Talokan hunting her down and Wakanda protecting her. Now her story will continue with her standalone Disney+ series, Ironheart. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Thorne tells fans can expect to see a different side of the character.

Speaking about Riri’s character arc, the actor cautioned fans to remember “Riri we see in Wakanda Forever is a Riri under duress.” Given she was among royalty and the main cause of the war between the two kingdoms Thorne explains “She is in this super heightened situation. And she's…I wouldn't say silencing herself, but acting however someone would act when they know that they are responsible for causing a war between nations." She continued, "However someone would act when they've just been kidnapped in the middle of their day when they were planning to go to differential equations class in 15 minutes.” In Wakanda Forever, Riri is presented as a fun, courageous yet responsible teenager, Thorne explained this means in these heightened situations, Riri is “doing her best to perform respect for royalty, to know her role as the person who incited all this pain."

In the upcoming series we’ll get to see Riri in her genius element in her everyday life. Thorne believes in the long format fans will get to see a different side of her, “Just by nature of getting to spend more time with her in the series, we're getting to see her at neutral rather than, like, on 10 all the time." She continued:

"And also we're getting to see her in her element, which is quite literally the opposite of what we saw of her in Wakanda Forever. We'll get more time to see what the other colors are and to see how she leads her life, rather than how she is when life is leading her."

Image via Marvel Studios

Ironheart is Iron Man’s spiritual successor, the actor previously revealed that she's got much encouragement to play the character from Robert Downey Jr himself. With her genius, Riri has been able to create an Iron suit that rivals that of Tony Stark. Now with exposure to Wakandan tech in the MCU, the new series will only tell what wonders she can accomplish.

Ironheart is expected to drop sometime in 2023. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now, you can check out the trailer below: