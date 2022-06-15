Marvel Studios' Ironheart adds a new series regular in Good Girls alum, Manny Montana, to the upcoming Disney+ show, according to Deadline. The actor joins a growing cast led by Dominique Thorne, who will be playing the titular character Riri Williams.

Created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, Ironheart aka Riri Williams first appeared in Invincible Iron Man #7 in 2016. Reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s armor, she took on the mantle after the iron-clad hero fell into a coma at one point. But after Tony reclaimed the title of Iron Man, Riri took on the name Ironheart and became her own superhero. It is not clear if Montana will be playing a specific character from the source material, but expect Montana to be a prominent figure in the show opposite Thorne. He joins a supporting cast that includes In the Heights star Anthony Ramos, who is also expected to be a key part of the upcoming series.

The upcoming Disney+ series is currently in production, but MCU fans will get to meet Riri Williams later this year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although her role in the film is expected to be minimal, the highly-anticipated sequel will surely help set up the exciting character before she headlines her own story on the small screen. As a relatively new character to the Marvel mythos, the significance of making her a part of the MCU's most acclaimed movie series is not to be ignored.

The series will be directed by Sam Bailey (Brown Girls) and Angela Barnes (Teenage Bounty Hunters), based on scripts by head writer Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer). Additionally, Ryan Coogler’s production company, Proximity, will be involved with the upcoming MCU project. Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Hodge are to set executive produce Ironheart alongside Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

Known for his prominent role in NBC's Good Girls, Montana has amassed a hefty amount of appearances on TV including Mayans M.C. and Graceland. He is also set to appear in the fourth season of HBO's blockbuster series Westworld later this month. His MCU debut with Ironheart will have to wait, but Montana is not wasting time in securing his spot in the streaming era.

Since her first appearance will be in November with the Black Panther sequel, expect the series to arrive shortly after. However, do not be surprised if it receives a 2023 release date, as filming just started this month.