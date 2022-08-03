Ironheart has added a champion to its cast, with RuPaul's Drag Race winner Shea Coulée joining the series. Her role is currently under wraps, per Deadline. Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah) leads the cast of Marvel's Disney+ series as Riri Williams/Ironheart, following her initial appearance as the character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year.

Coulée won the All Stars 5 season of the competition series, in addition to being a finalist on two other seasons. Her success has allowed her to explore other avenues in the fields of podcasts, fashion, and acting. She also has her own brand of beer (aptly named Shea Coul-Ale) and artisan soap, known as The $100,000 Bar. Coulée appeared as herself in the fashion special Savage X Fenty Show, which Rihanna produced.

In addition to Coulée and Thorne, the series also stars Anthony Ramos (In the Heights), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Manny Montana (Good Girls), and Harper Anthony. Like Coulée, all four of those actors also hold mystery roles in the project. The only known role aside from Thorne belongs to Lyric Ross (This Is Us), who will portray Williams' best friend. Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) is the showrunner of the series, which was confirmed to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 5. Ironheart is tapped for a late 2023 release on Disney+.

Williams made her Marvel Comics debut in a cameo appearance in a May 2016 issue of Invincible Iron Man, prior to making her full-fledged debut in July 2016. She is a 15-year-old super genius who earns a scholarship to attend MIT. Eventually, she creates an Iron Man suit all on her own, which earns the respect and backing of Tony Stark himself. Writer Michael Brian Bendis and artist Mike Deodato created the character. It's expected that her MCU origins will be similar, with Williams seen alongside Black Panther's Shuri (Letitia Wright) in the Wakanda Forever trailer.

Ironheart was one of several projects further discussed two weeks ago at Marvel's Hall H presentation at Comic Con. The series was announced back in December 2020, alongside other Marvel projects like Armor Wars and Secret Invasion. Phase 5 will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and will close out with Thunderbolts, which is Marvel's answer to DC's Suicide Squad. Aside from those two films, Phase 5 will contain other shows in Echo (starring Hawkeye's Alaqua Cox) and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which will see the return of WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness.

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in late 2023. Her official debut will be in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theaters on November 11. Check out the trailer below: