Directors have been announced for Marvel's upcoming Ironheart series, coming soon to Disney+. Emmy-nominated co-creator of Brown Girls, Sam Bailey, and Teenage Bounty Hunters’ director Angela Barnes have signed onto the series as directors.

The Ironheart series is set to star Dominique Thorne as the title character, Riri Williams. Anthony Ramos also joined the show's cast earlier this year and is expected to play a key role in the series. Originally created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, Ironheart is the superhero alter ego of fifteen year old Riri Williams. After the death of her father, Riri moves to Chicago to live with her aunt and mother, eventually becoming an engineering student due to her skills as a certified super-genius. It remains to be seen how her origin story will play out, as in the comics, it involves Tony Stark, who mentors her after discovering she'd created her own Iron Man suit — for obvious reasons, the upcoming series will have to do without him.

But in the comics, Ironheart's work with Stark leads her to work very closely with many of the Avengers and Spider-Man, particularly as part of the Civil War II storyline. Will this mean they will be making appearances? We’ll have to see!

Bailey is also known for her work on Dear White People, where she served as producer and director on the show’s final season. She created the Gotham-nominated film You’re So Talented as well. Barnes has directed popular television series such as Mythic Quest, Blindspotting, and Atlanta.

Ryan Coogler’s production company, Proximity, has also been announced as being involved with the project. Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Chinaka Hodge are expected to executive produce Ironheart with Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout. Hodge will serve as the main writer of the series.

With the creative talents behind Dear White People and Atlanta, we’re bound to get a great story from this wonderful character. However, this isn’t her first appearance in media. She’s made appearances in various Marvel video games, such as Marvel Avengers Academy and Marvel Strike Force. Riri, played by a student, has even been featured in a short admissions video where she can be seen attending real-life MIT University and making her Ironheart suit. It goes without saying that fans are looking forward to seeing Ironheart in action in the upcoming Disney+ series!

