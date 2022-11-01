In less than two weeks, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will cap off 2022's Marvel releases with a bang, returning everyone to Ryan Coogler's vision of the kingdom of Wakanda. With the release close at hand, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down with producer Nate Moore to discuss the film and some related projects. During the interview, Moore was able to give some updates on the upcoming Ironheart series as well as the untitled Wakanda spinoff show announced back in 2021 as part of Coogler's overall deal with Disney.

Coogler's Proximity Media banner was handed a five-year contract with the hopes of expanding on the world of the Black Panther films with the spinoff expected to take a more intimate look at Wakanda. There's plenty of room within the kingdom to tell loads of compelling tales, allowing viewers to explore the political struggles and environment under some lower stakes. Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it was confirmed that Danai Gurira would be returning as Okoye in the series. Regarding how much progress has been made on it, however, the news isn't exactly great for fans hoping for an expedient return to Wakanda. Moore emphasized that minds haven't been on developing the spinoff considering both Wakanda Forever and Ironheart were still on their plate and far more pressing. He explained:

Because of the amount of time and attention that went into this film, and frankly the Ironheart show, that is probably not as far along as people want it to be, but there are certainly great ideas that we're still talking to Ryan about. So, we'll see how far we can get with it.

Ironheart is definitely a higher priority than a Wakanda spinoff at the moment. Riri Williams, portrayed by Dominique Thorne, is set to debut in Wakanda Forever to help Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the rest fend off Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta) with her newly-constructed iron suit. As the spiritual successor to Iron Man, the 15-year-old engineering prodigy is expected to have an important role in the franchise going forward, not only appearing in her own series but also in the Armor Wars movie opposite Don Cheadle when it releases.

Moore had a more positive update on the status of Ironheart, commenting that filming was about to wrap on the series. He added:

It's nearly complete. I think they might be on their second to last day, if I'm not mistaken.

Although the series isn't due until Fall 2023, it does give the team plenty of time to ensure Williams's proper introduction to the MCU is perfect. Chinaka Hodge, who most recently penned an episode of Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club, is behind the series with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes on board to direct. Casting announcements for the series have been insane so far with Sonia Denis, Manny Montana, Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola, Alden Ehrenreich, Anthony Ramos, and Lyric Ross all confirmed to join Thorne. Sacha Baron Cohen of Borat fame is also heavily rumored to be a part of the series, as is Cree Summer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Ironheart and the Wakanda spinoff series as news breaks.