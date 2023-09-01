The Big Picture Marvel's Ironheart series has been dropped from the 2023 slate, with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes being contributing factors in the decision.

The decision to delay the show was due to the strikes, even though filming is complete, as other work remains on the series.

With Ironheart off the table, there are only two television series left for the remainder of 2023: Loki Season 2 and What If...? Season 2.

Marvel is completely shaking up its slate of upcoming television series. Amid the many changes revealed by The Hollywood Reporter today, the Dominique Thorne-led series Ironheart was completely dropped from the calendar. The series, originally shown off at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 as one of many titles arriving in a very crowded 2023 slate, was targeting a fall release. According to the report, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were contributing factors in the decisions.

As early as February, it seemed that both Ironheart and the Hawkeye spinoff Echo were possible delay candidates in an effort to further spread out its Marvel content. Earlier Marvel television series like Moon Knight and WandaVision found success when given room to breathe, but that quickly began to change as Disney+ became more and more saturated with superhero shows that felt less and less inspired. With all the changes, 2023 has become a far cry from what was planned with only Secret Invasion having released so far to negative reviews.

Ironheart, hailing from Snowpiercer writer Chinaka Hodge, was planned to follow up the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by focusing on Thorne's character Riri Wiliams who was first introduced in the 2022 feature. The series will see the young tech genius step in as the spiritual successor to Iron Man, creating the most advanced suit of armor seen since Tony Stark's original creation. Reportedly, the decision to delay the show was more due to the strikes than anything. Filming is complete, but other work remains on the series that has been interrupted by the work stoppage.

Image via Marvel Studios

2023's MCU Television Slate Still Has Two Series Left

With Ironheart now officially off the table, there are now only two television series scheduled for the remainder of 2023. Loki Season 2 is only a month, promising a wild new season starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino with Everything Everywhere All At Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan rejoining the multiverse. There's also the animated What If...? Season 2 which THR confirmed will return around Christmas Day.