Marvel fans are having a lot of fun with the studio’s latest Disney+ series Agatha All Along. While this is the only offering the studio is dishing out to fans on the small screen this year, 2025 will see many more shows coming to Disney+. Among them is the Dominique Thorne-led Ironheart series, which has been long awaited by fans, after seeing her heroic escapade in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the series was taken once off of the studios’ slate, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios, gave an exciting update about the upcoming series.

Speaking to the audience during an interview at ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight stage at D23, the Marvel executive reflected on the show’s lead character Riri Williams, and emphasized how the complexity of Riri's character lies in her imperfections. He said, "What makes her interesting is that she's not perfect, right? She makes mistakes. And she makes some mistakes at the beginning of this story that she has got to solve by the end of the series."

As fans expect Ironheart to be a spiritual successor to Tony Stark aka the Iron Man, with all her interest in innovating tech and making her own suit, Winderbaum’s comments are more than welcome. It sounds like Riri’s character arc is going in the same direction as Tony’s since some of his mistakes (Hello, Ultron!) had long-term effects on the larger universe.

What To Expect From ‘Ironheart’?

The series will follow Riri, the young teenage genius who returns home to Chicago after attending MIT and discovers secrets that lead her on a dangerous adventure. Speaking of her hopes for the series and the audience’s takeaway, Thorne previously told Collider, that she hopes “For folks to get to see more of Riri. We just saw her in a very intense, very heightened situation. And I think it'll be super incredible to see folks' reaction to a deeper dive, a deeper look at her.” Adding:

"But beyond that, really I'm looking forward to seeing the impact, or the effect, that the cast has on folks who are watching the show. We have so many just obnoxiously talented individuals in this cast. It's sickening how incredible some of these actors are, and comedians are. But who these folks are as humans is really, I think, what is special or different or unique about Ironheart because these are real people who have, in my opinion, the folks who comprise this core cast are folks who have committed to authenticity in one form or another in their own personal lives."

Disney+ will release Ironheart in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced by Marvel Studios.

Ironheart Genius teenage inventor Riri Williams creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Release Date 2024-00-00 Cast Dominique Thorne , Alden Ehrenreich , Manny Montana , Anthony Ramos , Lyric Ross Main Genre superheroes Seasons 1

