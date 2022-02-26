Lyric Ross, star of the hit NBC drama series This Is Us has just signed on for a role in the new Marvel project, Ironheart, according to an exclusive Hollywood Reporter story.

Ross is joining Anthony Ramos and Dominique Thorne, who have previously been cast in the DIsney+ Marvel series. Dominique Thorne plays the lead role as Riri Williams, a teenage inventor, and prodigy who, according to comic book series, builds her own version of the iconic Iron Man suit. And she does so from the confines of her MIT dorm room. The character of Riri Williams first debuted in 2016 in the Invincible Iron Man No.7. The character was created by Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato.

Williams' character has played varying roles in the comic series. At times her character has even filled in for Iron Man himself. It is unknown how the series will handle the loss of Iron Man, at least as he was played by Robert Downey Jr. in the role of playboy billionaire Tony Stark. However, the announcement of this series, which figures in so closely with the hero, will probably work to fill in the gaps.

Ross will play the teenage genius Riri Williams' best friend. Anthony Ramos, who previously starred in the smash Broadway hit Hamilton and In the Heights, will play a character who has yet been revealed. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter's sources, his character may be villainous in nature. Lyric Ross, in addition to starring in This is Us, has previously appeared in shows ranging from Sirens to Chicago Fire. She started on This Is Us in its second season, where she took over the role of Deja Pearson. Her character in the series is the adopted daughter of Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown, and Beth, played by Susan Kelechi. In the series, her character was taken in by the couple after staying in foster care. The series is currently in its sixth season, which will be its last.

Chinaka Hodge, will serve as the head writer for the series. She has previously served as a staff writer for the Snowpiercer series on TNT. The series will begin filming in June. Filming will take place in Atlanta, a favorite filming location of many of Disney+'s Marvel series. No release date for the series has yet been set. However, you can catch up on Riri Williams' inspiration Iron Man on Disney+.

