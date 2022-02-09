The actor’s role is being kept under wraps for now, but there are hints that Ramos could have a big future in the MCU.

Phase 4 of the MCU has been well underway for over a year now, with Marvel releasing television hits like WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Loki, along with their big screen releases in films like Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And now, as we wait for Moon Knight to be the next hero to join the Marvel universe, the company has just announced that In the Heights and Hamilton star Anthony Ramos has joined the cast of their upcoming Ironheart series.

Ramos joins the series, set to tell the story of young genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), in an undisclosed role. While the star is anticipated to have a large role in the series, and possibly one that could play a major part in the future of the MCU, no details have been released about who Ramos will be playing. All that we know so far about Ironheart is a bare-bones plot, and that we will see the rise of Riri Williams as the MCU's biggest genius since Tony Stark, with a script from Chinaka Hodge.

Ironheart is a relatively recent addition to the Marvel universe in general, having only been introduced in the comics in 2016. With little backstory to go on, it will be interesting to see how her character is adapted to the MCU, and where her story will go, particularly in the wake of the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame, opening up the possibility for Riri to become the next Iron Man.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ Logo Revealed for New Series Coming to Disney+

Ramos' career is starting to heat up, with a number of hit roles in the last few years, including appearances in A Star is Born with Lady Gaga, the Disney+ release of Hamilton, and In the Heights, based on the musical of the same name by Lin Manuel Miranda. He is also set to join another major franchise soon, as the lead in next year's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Ironheart has not yet received a release date. For more information on the upcoming Marvel series, stick with Collider.

Zendaya Teams with Edgar Wright for Colorful Super Bowl Ad for Squarespace A classic tongue twister is now powered by Squarespace.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email