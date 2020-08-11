Jon Stewart’s ‘Irresistible’ Hits Blu-ray on September 1st; Check out an Exclusive Clip

Universal Pictures has announced that Jon Stewart’s political comedy Irresistible will arrive on digital on August 18th and on Blu-ray and DVD on September 1st. The film stars Steve Carell as a political operative who sees an opportunity to try out some political messaging in the heartland when he gets involved with the mayoral campaign of a small Midwestern town.

The film was previously released on Premium VOD over the summer and I’ll be curious to see if it finds a bigger audience as a home release especially as the election season kicks into gear. Stewart has some valuable things to say about the “election economy” and the way campaigns are covered, so if you’ve been missing the former Daily Show’s host take on politics, Irresistible offers a nice refresher on Stewart’s brand of comedy.

We also have an exclusive clip from the bonus features where Stewart talks about working with the cast, and how he wrote the lead role specifically for his former Daily Show colleague Carell. He also talks about how Rose Byrne nailed her role, and after seeing the movie, I’m inclined to agree.

Check out the clip above and list of bonus features below. Irresistible also stars Chris Cooper and Mackenzie Davis.

Here are the bonus features for Irresistible, which will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital: