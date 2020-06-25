Chris Cooper and Mackenzie Davis on ‘Irresistible’ and Working with Jon Stewart

–

This Friday, June 26th, Irresistible hits theaters and VOD. The new movie from acclaimed comedian Jon Stewartstars Steve Carell as a DC political operative who sees an opportunity for a Democratic resurgence in the Midwest by running the campaign for the mayoral candidate of a small Wisconsin town. The film also stars Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, and Mackenzie Davis. For more on the film, click here to see the latest trailer.

Last week, I got to talk to Cooper and Davis about the movie. During our conversation, we talked about playing small town characters but without being patronizing to actual small town residents, what it was like working with Stewart, playing characters who have their own agendas, Cooper’s fondness for working on The Muppets, and Davis’ delayed plans to be part of Hiro Murai‘s upcoming adaptation of Station Eleven.

Check out out the interview above. Here’s a list of what we talked about:

Making sure to play small town characters with authenticity.

What it was like working with Stewart as a director.

Playing characters who have their own agendas, but keeping the twists a secret.

Cooper’s recollection of working on The Muppets.

Davis’ delayed plans to work with Hiro Murai on the adaptation of Station Eleven.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irresistible: