Jon Stewart’s ‘Irresistible’ Gets New Featurette and a New VOD Release

Jon Stewart‘s new movie, Irresistible, was previously slated to open in theaters on May 29th. Then there was the pandemic, the film was pulled from the schedule, and we were left to wonder if Focus Features would still try to make it a theatrical play or go the VOD route. We now have our answer as Focus has announced that Irresistible will make its way onto Premium VOD on June 26th. Viewers can order the film for $19.99 for a 48-hour window.

The film follows a Democratic political consultant who tries to get a retired Marine colonel to run for mayor of a small Wisconsin town. In this featurette, Stewart points out that the question driving this comedy is why do we accept that this is how political parties and the media spend money? That’s a very Daily Show approach, which made its name not simply by holding up a mirror to the absurdity of the political world, but explaining why certain things we took for granted were absurd. It will be interesting to see if this approach can transfer from the world of late night comedy to a feature film, but however it turns out, I’m excited just to see a new project from Stewart.

Check out the new Irresistible featurette below. The film stars Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, and Natasha Lyonne.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irresistible: