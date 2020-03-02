Poster for Jon Stewart’s Political Comedy ‘Irresistible’ Offers to Send in the Clowns

Focus Features has released the poster for Jon Stewart‘s new movie, Irresistible. The political comedy stars Steve Carell who plays a consultant who tries to help a retired Marine colonel (Chris Cooper) run for mayor of a small Wisconsin town, but whose job becomes more difficult when his rival (Rose Byrne) supports the opposition.

I’m very curious about this movie because I’m such a fan of what Stewart did with The Daily Show. Since everything disappears down the memory hole, it may be tough to remember, but there was a time when Stewart was the name in political comedy. CNN basically had to take Crossfire off the air because Stewart was a guest and explained how bad the show was for political discourse in the country.

The thing to remember about Stewart’s Daily Show is while he did have some ammunition for politicians, the brunt of his ire was directed more towards the media. He called 24-hour news channels “The Conflictinator” and while he clearly had a special enmity towards Fox News, he clearly viewed cable news journalists as failing in their duties to educate the public.

So where does that leave Irresistible? It’s hard to say. The political landscape has certainly shifted in the five years since Stewart left The Daily Show and with media moving so quickly, can a feature film that was made last year have the timeliness to keep up? All that being said, Stewart showed for years that he was one of the sharpest political minds on TV, and I’ll happily watch anything he wants to do.

Check out the Irresistible poster below. The film opens May 29th and also stars Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne,Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson, and Will Sasso.

Here’s the official synopsis for Irresistible: