[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Irreverent.]

In the drama series Irreverent (available to stream at Peacock), criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (Colin Donnell) is forced to hide out in a small beach town in Australia and pose as Mack, the new church Reverend, when his original plan goes unexpectedly awry. After a chance meeting, the real man for the job (P.J. Byrne) decides to steal already stolen money, which pushes the strangers to essentially swap lives while also ensuring they form a rather shaky alliance to keep their shared secrets.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Donnell talked about what he loved about this series, getting sucked into the story they were telling, the fun of playing a questionable character doing questionable things, the unique dynamic between Mack and Mackenzie, finding the humor, his reaction to reading the finale script, what could be explored in a possible second season, and whether Mack could ever get back to his own life, after everything that’s happened. He also talked about how proud he is of the work he did during the pre-pandemic San Diego run of the Almost Famous stage musical, even though he wasn’t ultimately able to continue with it to Broadway.

Collider: I loved this show because the characters and the setting just made it feel very fresh and different.

COLIN DONNELL: I love that. One of the coolest things about the show is that it’s not something that people are gonna have seen before. Not a lot of people out there in the world have traveled out into the wild yonder of Far North Queensland, Australia, to a tiny little beach town. It just allowed us to infuse the world with so much and so many interesting characters, and the setting plays its own character. It’s awesome.

Image via Peacock

With the TV side of things, you went from Arrow to Chicago Med and now to this show, and the shows and characters are all so different. Have you always tried to do that, in your career, as much as you can do that, or is that something that you were able to be more intentional with, after doing something like Arrow?

DONNELL: I could lie and say that it was intentional, but the fact is that I’ve just been really lucky in the jobs that have ended up coming my way, in that they’ve allowed me to stretch in different fashions. Arrow was its own thing. And then, with Chicago Med, I got to build a character in the steadfast world of medical drama. The Affair was something completely different. With every opportunity, I wanna do my very best to create a fully rounded character within the world that I’ve been given. And so, when Irreverent came around, it was a new experience for me, being the lead of a television show. The scripts that we were given were so fantastic. The directors that we were working with were so brilliant. The whole cast and crew were so great. They built such a family around me that I felt very comfortable taking off and making some wild choices to see what would fit.

It seems like this project would sound wild on paper. It’s about a criminal who’s stolen this large sum of money, and then he ends up having the money stolen from him, and he finds himself in Australia, pretending to be a priest because the actual priest is the one that ran off with this stolen money. When you heard about this show and you heard that description, what was your reaction?

DONNELL: It’s such a fantastical story that when I read it on the page, I got sucked in. Paddy Macrae and Andrew Knight are such great writers that the humor shone through and the heart of the piece really came across so well to me. One of my favorite parts of building a character is finding what bits of him the audience is gonna end up rooting for, even in the face of doing some questionable things.

Everything was a surprise to me, when we got to Australia, from the setting, to the way that we were gonna shoot the place, to all these brand new people around me. Every single one of them was a complete stranger to me. Showing up to Australia with my wife and my then one-year-old child, we sat in the hotel room for two weeks, and I had nothing but these scripts to look at and devour and try to wrap my head around what was gonna happen over the next seven months. It was like a dream come true. Everybody made it such a wonderful experience. That’s one of the things that we are hoping comes across when people watch it. It was such a delight to make, but not without its own challenges. There were a lot of things that happened, but the entire company pulled together to make what we thought was a beautiful piece into something that people would really enjoy. We’re very much hoping that the audience gets as much joy out of watching it, as we did making it.

Image via Peacock

There’s something so fun about how your character is at the center of this, but he is normally who we would see as the bad guy. And then, the guy who would normally be seen as the good guy runs off with his money and turns himself into a criminal. And somehow, with all of that, a bizarre friendship forms between them, over the phone. What was it like to figure out that dynamic, especially when you’re not even actually in the same scenes together because you’re having conversations on the phone?

DONNELL: When you’re working with somebody like P.J. Byrne it's really easy. He’s such a great actor, and he’s such a gregarious, wonderful person to chat with. That relationship just formed naturally, off set. It’s super interesting to have two people who are so antagonistic towards each other, build a relationship and a semi-friendship out of something that you wouldn’t ever see coming in the first place, if you were just to read it on the page. They come to rely on each other, at a certain point. They need each other’s help. Mack definitely needs Mackenzie’s help to pull off being a priest. And Mackenzie has found himself in a criminal world where he is totally clueless as to how things work, and the only person that he has any connection to in that world is Mack. They have something to give each other, and it’s fun how they begrudgingly come to rely on each other for that help.

When you read the finale script, what was your reaction? What was it like to read that last episode, for the first time, and learn where he was going to end up?

DONNELL: To me, it was super satisfying. I love the way that we end the first season because it leaves the door wide open for where we could possibly go in the future, and it gives a very satisfying end to this portion of Mack’s journey, up to now.

I was excited about all the action that would happen at the end. We got to a place where all the emotions get poured on the table. All the things that have happened in the past nine and a half episodes really come to fruition in those last few scenes. One of my favorite things in watching it for myself has been to see all those goodbyes that happen at the end. You see where Mack has arrived at, after all this time, and you see how much this community has, in fact, changed him, in so many ways that are unexpected to him. He just never imagined that he would be as affected by this community as he has been. One of the central things to our story is, how does community affect a person, as an individual? How does it build them up? How does it tear them down? How does it confuse them? Mack goes through all of that, over the course of our first season. I was so excited to read the finale, and I’m most excited to see where it could possibly go beyond it.

Obviously, he’s trying to get out of this place and get back to his own life, but after all of these experiences and actually caring about these people, can he ever fully go back to his own life?

DONNELL: That’s the big question, going forward. Even if he could return, would he want to? Who is left for him back there, to carry on his life as it was, before Lewis is gone? Everybody who he was working for wants him dead. It’s a big question mark over Mack’s head. What is he to do now? By the end of our season, maybe he’s burned the bridges that he’s established in Clump, especially with Piper.

Image via Peacock

How hard do you think that would be for him, going forward? In a second season, what do you think we’ll see change in the dynamic between him and Piper?

DONNELL: What we’ve learned about Piper, over the course of Season 1, is that, not only does she have such a huge heart, but she’s really good at her job and she believes in her job, really strongly. It leaves such an open-ended question for her of, what does she do with this new information now? How does it go forward? Mack saved her life, but at the same time, he’s continuing these criminal ways in Clump and doing things to her community that are illegal and that, to put it bluntly, go against her whole worldview. It’s a great place to put Mack in, at the end of Season 1, because he can’t go home. The big question is, can he still stay in Clump? I don’t know.

As an actor, when you’re playing a character who is one guy, but he’s living as another guy, how do you think of him, in any given moment? Do you always have to keep in the back of your mind that he’s hiding all these layers of who he is, or do you try to just stay focused on how your scene partner sees him, in any given moment?

DONNELL: That was a throughline, through the shoot. Who is Mack, at any given moment? The great thing about this character is that, because of his job back in Chicago and because of the way that he’s lived his life, he has this ability to be all the things to all people, in any given situation. No matter who he’s faced with, he can instantly read that person and know how he has to behave with them. There are great moments in his relationship with Daisy, which is so different from his relationship with Piper, and is miles away from his relationship with the Chop Shop Boys, the bikers, and even his congregation. He’s juggling and trying to figure out who he is, in each scene, depending on the person that’s right in front of him.

Do you think he even really knows who he is? When you’re someone who is constantly just trying to be what everybody needs him to be, just to survive the day, does he know who he actually is, underneath all of that?

DONNELL: I don’t know. That’s the most complete, honest answer. There are things that happen to him, over the course of this first season, that are revealing about himself, that he’s never considered before. He’s been someone, his entire life, who could only really rely on one person, and that was Lewis. Everybody else was a job to him. And now, he’s finally part of a community, albeit accidentally, but they’re looking to him for advice, and he finds out that he’s actually good at it, in a very bizarre way. A lot of this series is Mack coming to terms and coming to the realization of who he could possibly be. It’s a great little redemption arc, over the course of the series.

Image via Peacock

I really love the relationship between him and Daisy because there’s something so fun about letting someone in on the secret, especially when they already won’t put up with his behavior.

DONNELL: It’s one of my favorite relationships in the series. All of them are really special, but Tegan Stimson is such a talent. I loved all the scenes that we got to do together. Mack desperately needs her to keep a lid on things and to help him fill in the gaps wherever Mackenzie can’t. She knows the community, so she knows how to deal with all of these weird people that he’s encountering. There’s such an underestimation of the capabilities of a young woman like that, and he quickly realizes that this young person can be a real asset and a real partner. He cares for her so much, almost begrudgingly, at first, but he really cares about not just what she can give him, but how her life is gonna turn out. It was such a beautiful relationship to build over the course of shooting because Mack sees Daisy as an extension of his younger self, in some ways, in that she could go down a really bad path, at the drop of a hat, if things don’t go well. He finds within himself that he really cares about how her life is gonna turn out, and he wants to make sure that she doesn’t travel down that same road as he did.

This show really is so funny. It has such a great balance of humor with some of these insane and crazy things that are happening. Was that humor always there? Did that become more a part of the show, after you started playing off of each other, or was that always on the page?

DONNELL: It was always there. Andrew and Paddy’s idea, from the very beginning, was to create this balancing act between the drama of it all and the absurd humor of it all. They really gave us a lot of free rein to take it to the next level, but it was always there. The humorous moments were meant to be funny. We always tried to play the comedy in a very real way, but it’s a heightened show with all of these situations that are heightened. We really tried to push the envelope as far as we could without making it too absurd.

Have you had conversations about a possible second season? What’s it like, as an actor, to wait to find out whether or not you’ll actually get to continue the series?

DONNELL: Well, my wife and I are having another child, which is not what you do, all the time, in between jobs. Otherwise, all actors would have a lot of children. We’re very excited about the new addition to the family. The shoot was a long shoot on the complete other side of the world. Luckily, I had my family with me for most of it.

Since then, I’ve been working on projects, here and there. I did a little workshop of a musical. I’ve been working on developing some stuff. I’m working on some new songs with my band, that I released an EP with a couple of years ago. It’s been over a year since we started photography on the show, and now to finally be in the month that it’s coming out, we’re just so excited for people to be able to watch it, see what we’ve done, and feel all that love that we poured into it.

Image via Peacock

The last time I spoke to you, it was not too long after I’d seen you in San Diego in the Almost Famous stage musical, which I loved. At that time, you had said you were hoping to stay with the show when it went to Broadway, but that clearly didn’t ultimately happen. Was that just timing and scheduling because of how delayed everything became?

DONNELL: Yeah, the pandemic really threw a wrench into things. I’m still so close with so many of the people there, and I’ve sent many text messages while they were in previews. I was so excited for them to open on Broadway. I have such a soft spot for that show. It brought me back to the stage, for the first time in a very long time. While I was disappointed that it couldn’t work out, it worked out for the best. Things happen the way they happen. I like being a part of things when they’re first starting, and to be able to develop a show like that and be a part of the reason why it turned out the way it did feels really good to me. I made some really great friends out of it.

Irreverent is available to stream at Peacock.