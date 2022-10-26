Peacock has just released several new first-look images for their upcoming series Irreverent, which is set to premiere on the streaming app on November 30, 2022. The new series is a drama that examines one man's capacity to change — it just might help that his life depends on it.

Irreverent, Peacock's upcoming new drama series will tell the story of an American criminal mediator named Paulo who must flee his life in America after the Chicago mob comes after him in hot pursuit. He soon finds his life turned completely upside down, quite literally, when he moves to rural Australia. Posing as Reverend Mackenzie Boyd, he soon finds himself at the center of an isolated community in which he must maintain the facade of an upright religious man.

Meanwhile, the Chicago mob catches on to his trail. But soon Paulo will find that the pretend life he has created for himself in Australia has become all too real. And when the mob who chased him out of Chicago comes for his new hometown in Australia, he will be ready to fight.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' to Premiere on Peacock Next Month

The new images, released today, give us a glimpse at the down-under game of cat and mouse to come in the series. The images show the series star Colin Donnell in his roles of Paulo and Reverend Mackenzie Boyd. One image shows Donnell standing scarfed and jacketed in front of a running car in a parking garage — clearly showing his life before being pushed out of Chicago. Another image shows Paulo as the Reverend, standing before a stained-glass window and unsure of his new role. Other images, released today, give us a glimpse at the quirky bunch of Australian locals who come to know and trust the new Reverend, along with images of a police officer in Chicago going over clues and an Australian police officer pulling over the Reverend.

Irreverent was produced by Matchbox Pictures, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is a co-production between Peacock and Netflix Australia. It will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The series was filmed in Queensland, Australia. The series originally premiered on Netflix Australia but will premiere in the United States on Peacock. The series will consist of ten episodes. Irreverent will be available to stream on Peacock starting on November 30, 2022. You can take a look at the new images below:

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock

Image via Peacock