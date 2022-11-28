Irreverent is an Australian drama television series that centers on a chaotic priest as he tries to adjust to small-town life and struggles to attempt to find some common ground with the quirky residents of a remote Australian town in Far North Queensland. The catch? Reverend "Boyd" is in fact a criminal named Paulo, and he's on the run from some very angry people after a heist gone wrong results in the death of a well-known gang member. Can Paulo stay hidden on the "other side of the planet" in Australia, or will his past catch up with him and result in deadly consequences?

Colin Donnell (Chicago Med) plays the lead role of Paulo/Reverend Boyd. Joining him are P. J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street) as the real Reverend Mackenzie Boyd, Wayne Blair (director of 2012 musical comedy-drama The Sapphires) as Peter, Rake's Russell Dykstra as Lester, and Robert Rabiah (Face to Face) as Farah. Wentworth alumnus Susie Porter will play Agnes, and her role in this project will be the second time she has collaborated with Wentworth and Irreverent writer Andrew Anastasios.

Irreverent begins in the United States, where criminal mediator Paulo goes on the run after accidentally causing the death of a well-known gang member. The gang member's various family members and associates get wind of what has happened and vow that when Paulo "comes up for air" from wherever he is hiding, they will cut off his head. Having no other choice, Paulo flees the country and decides to hide in the most remote place he can think of - which happens to be a tiny town named Clump in Far North Queensland, Australia. Now calling himself Reverend Boyd, Paulo arrives in the Australian town in a chaotic fashion, and the cultural differences between himself and the quirky residents are glaringly and hilariously obvious from the start. Keep reading to find out how to watch Irreverent.

Image via Peacock

Related:'Puberty Blues' and Bringing 1970s Australia to the World

When and Where to Watch Irreverent?

Filming and post-production on the series are now complete, and a release date for Irreverent has been announced. In the United States, Irreverent's ten-episode season will premiere exclusively on Peacock on November 30, 2022. In Australia and New Zealand, Irreverent will premiere exclusively on Netflix on the same day. All ten episodes currently seem to be releasing together so this should make for some fun binging.

Watch the Irreverent Trailer

Peacock released a trailer for Irreverent on their official YouTube channel on November 1, 2022. In the trailer, we see Paulo's high-stakes plan go terribly wrong. Having no other choice, he boards a plane headed for "the other side of the planet" - a small town in Far North Queensland, Australia. While traveling, Paulo meets Reverend Mackenzie Boyd. The next sequence of events is a little confusing, but the next time we see Paulo, he's the one wearing the robes and referring to himself as Reverend Boyd.

We're unsure at present just how dark this show is going to get, but we can make an educated guess that Paulo didn't get the Father's robes by asking nicely. Meanwhile, in the town of Clump, the residents prepare for the new Reverend's arrival who they believe will be a "lightning rod" for the town. Paulo - now going by Mack - arrives in Clump with a bang, and his interactions with the quirky residents make for some light-hearted humor among the darker themes. Will the new Reverend Boyd be ostracized by his new flock, or will he manage to find a home amidst the mayhem?

Related:6 Great Australian Films from the 2010s

More Shows Like Irreverent That Are Available to Stream Now

Image via SoHo/Fox Showcase

Wentworth (2013 - 2021): Wentworth is an Australian crime drama series set in a fictional women's correctional center. The show is a modern-day retelling of Prisoner, which aired from 1979 to 1986. The focus in the first season of Wentworth is on Bea Smith and her struggles to adapt to prison life. Bea, a hairdresser and devoted mother to her teenage daughter Debbie, is incarcerated on remand for the attempted murder of her abusive husband. When Bea arrives at the prison to await her sentencing, it's immediately clear that she's in over her head. The majority of the other women are hardened criminals and Bea's position as a newcomer means she will have to learn how to protect herself to survive.

Watch on Netflix

Death in Paradise (2011 - Present): Like Irreverent, Death in Paradise is a show about crime and is set in a beautiful, resort-like environment. The show is filmed and set in Guadeloupe, a small group of islands in the French Caribbean. In the first season, Detective Inspector Richard Poole is sent from London to the fictional island of Saint Marie to investigate the murder of a British police officer. Additionally, Poole's superiors in the UK assign him to take over the murdered police officer's job, meaning he must remain on the island even after he has solved the crime. He is reluctant to do so, believing himself to be a "fish out of water" among the free-spirited locals.

Watch With Britbox on Prime Video

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013 - 2021): Co-created by Michael Schur (you might recognize his name from popular sitcoms such as The Office and Parks and Recreation), Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an ensemble comedy that offers a light-hearted look into the world of crime. The first season begins with the arrival of Captain Raymond Holt, brought in to oversee the detectives at the fictional 99th precinct in New York. Holt immediately clashes with Detective Jake Peralta, an extremely skilled but immature member of the team. Meanwhile, Detective Amy Santiago, an eager teacher's pet determined to rise through the ranks under the mentorship of the new Captain, does everything she can to strike up a rapport with Holt. With heists, covert operations, stakeouts, and murders galore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has it all.

Watch on Peacock